Police trying to find the owners of two lost rings

Police are hoping to find the owner of two rings that were found at the World’s End conservation area in Hingham . On July 2, the Hingham Police Department tweeted a photo of the rings and wrote: “Missing your wedding & engagement rings? They were found in Worlds End Reservation on April 3, 2021, and were turned into us this week. One ring has initials & a date engraved. Please contact Det. Sgt. Philip Emmott at emmottp@hpd.org .”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

ANYONE LOSE A BOBCAT?

At 2:53 a.m. June 29, Maynard police reported that an officer located a Bobcat loader near a bridge on White Pond Road, and the keys were in it. According to the log entry, police secured the keys and notified another local police department to let them know “if anyone calls looking for them they have them.”

AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR

At 8:24 a.m. June 20, Stow police got a call from a resident of Pompositticut Street reporting that a white and brown pit bull had wandered into their house. The dog had no tags. The animal control officer was notified.

THE CASE OF THE STRANGE STRING

At 6:20 p.m. May 18, a resident of Cottage Street in Wilmington contacted police after she found a piece of string tied to the front railing of her home. The log entry stated that she was “now worried her house is going to be burglarized.” Police responded to the home and took a closer look at the string, and determined that it appeared to be a piece of thread from clothing, and nothing sinister.

DOG WALKING WORKOUT

At 8:24 a.m. June 21, Bridgewater police got a call from someone on Prospect Street who saw a man walking a dog while wearing a bulletproof vest and thought it was suspicious. Police later tweeted that the dog walker checked out OK, and was merely wearing a weighted vest for fitness purposes.

NOT-SO-CLEAN GETAWAY

At 12:27 p.m. April 7, Watertown police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of Home Depot. According to police, the driver left before officers arrived, but an employee got the license plate and description of the vehicle before it took off. Police said just prior to the accident the driver was seen walking out of the contractor’s entrance with several Milwaukee brand power tools that he hadn’t paid for. He then quickly got to his vehicle and hit a Toyota in the parking lot as he was trying to leave. Police contacted the driver and he came to the police station the next day with the items he allegedly took from Home Depot, which included a Milwaukee drill, saw, and two batteries. The 56-year-old Boston man was summonsed to Waltham District Court to answer charges of shoplifting (third offense), driving an uninsured vehicle, and driving with a suspended license.

BRIDGEWATER

On July 4, Bridgewater police got a call from someone in Waterford Village apartment complex who reported seeing a male dressed in camouflage clothing pulling a pole out of the ground. The caller told police that he was walking into the woods with it. Police later tweeted that an officer went to the scene and found that it was a “juvenile playing in his dad’s army uniform.”

BAD PLACE TO BREAK DOWN

At 5:19 p.m. June 17, Wilmington police got a call about a dump truck that broke down in front of the Action Ambulance parking lot on Woburn Street, and it was preventing ambulances from getting in and out. According to the log entry, the broken truck was moved to an open driveway.





