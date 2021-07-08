The redemption of Bobby George

You’d think, after what he’s been through, Bob George would be more like Ben Cafferty. But he’s still all Tommy Killian, upbeat, a born advocate, itching to get back to the only place where he felt completely at ease: a courtroom.

Bobby George, one of Boston’s best, most irrepressible lawyers, could have played Tommy Killian in the movie. Actually, he should have, because he would have been better than Kevin Dunn, the actor who later found his groove as the miserable, cynical chief of staff Ben Cafferty on “Veep.”

In Tom Wolfe’s great satirical novel “The Bonfire of the Vanities,” the lawyer who defends the protagonist and “Master of the Universe” Sherman McCoy is a fast-talking, wise-cracking, street-smart attorney named Tommy Killian.

He fell from grace, Bob George did, in 2012, when he was convicted of helping a former client, a career criminal who became a paid informant for the DEA, launder money. It was a stunning, ignominious end to a brilliant career.

When he stood, crestfallen, before the judge who sentenced him to 42 months in prison, he noted it might, as opposed to would, be the last time he spoke in a courtroom. As usual, Bob George was the most prescient guy in the courtroom.

The Supreme Judicial Court, which stripped George of his license to practice law following his conviction, recently accepted the Board of Bar Overseers unanimous recommendation to restore that license.

Bobby George is putting out a shingle again, back to practicing something he was very good at: the law.

“I feel blessed,” he told me from the Cape, where he hopes to open an office soon.

Back in the day, Bob George was arguably the busiest lawyer in town. High profile murders. Wise guys. Ordinary schmucks. He likes to try cases, rather than cop a plea, and that takes time and genuine effort. He also did appellate cases, which are wildly time consuming.

In hindsight, his biggest weakness may have been the inability to say no. Especially to ex-con clients who shop their ex-lawyers to the feds. He’s learned his lesson. Three years in federal prison will do that. In his new incarnation, he will be far more selective.

The new Bobby George has something never associated with the old Bobby George: humility. It is a humility born of making a big mistake, paying a huge price, and realizing that, when all was said and done, he had retained the love of his wife and kids and the loyalty of his friends.

Those friends, some of the heaviest legal hitters in Boston, supported getting his license restored: retired federal judge Nancy Gertner, defense lawyer Rosemary Scapicchio, former federal prosecutor Paul Kelly. Mel Greenberg, the retired judge, didn’t know him but read about his case in Lawyers Weekly and volunteered to speak in support.

The BBO and SJC were impressed with the route George took after his fall. He counseled fellow inmates — about the law and on how to get a job. When he got out of prison, he got a job at a Norwood car dealership, starting at the bottom, shoveling snow. He worked his way up to floor salesman.

But his passion is the law, and Paul Kelly and another prominent defense attorney and former federal prosecutor, Brad Bailey, threw him a lifeline, getting him part-time work as a paralegal at their law firms.

“What was especially humbling was that so many people in the profession, including those who had been in law enforcement, stepped up and spoke on my behalf,” George told me.

No one wants to be judged by their worst act in life. The redemption of Bobby George means he won’t be.

Like George Bailey, the protagonist in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Bobby George received a gift: after a moment of human frailty and failing, he got a second chance, and got to find out who his real friends are.

He was able to learn something we all know in our hearts but sometimes forget.

“Without your family and your friends,” Bobby George said, “you’re nothing.”

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.