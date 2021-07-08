R.I. receives $7.2m of federal funds to help revitalize public health workforce after pandemic

These federal dollars, which were administered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of the American Rescue Plan, will be used to help the continuity of personnel in public health in Rhode Island through “surveillance, prevention, laboratory testing, and coordinated intervention activities.”

PROVIDENCE — For the last 16 months, guidance from health care workers and public health leaders have shaped the way Americans live their daily lives. On Thursday, Rhode Island officials announced the state received $7.2 million in federal funds to support the state’s public health, school-based health, and community-based organizations’ workforces to continue the response and recovery to COVID-19.

Advertisement

The CDC’s funding structure is designed to build upon the state’s existing workforce, and help communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from the public health-related consequences of a range of hazards, including epidemics, chemical, biological, radiological, or natural disasters.

A total of $2 billion was sent to 65 current recipients of the CDC’s COVID-19 Crisis Response Cooperative Agreement, according to the agency’s website. The funds will cover a two-year period, which started July 1 and will end June 30, 2023.

However, the plans on how these funds will be dispersed, and which organizations and agencies will benefit from them remain unclear. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the state health department, told the Globe Thursday that the department will release a full plan by Sept. 1.

Massachusetts received more than $41 million from the CDC in this program, compared to Connecticut’s nearly $22 million and New Hampshire’s nearly $9 million. Vermont received less than $5 million in funding and Maine received nearly $9 million.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, Rhode Island’s health department director, said 80 percent of the state’s health determinants can be addressed at the community level. And while health needs vary by municipality, she said this funding will help address population health.

Advertisement

“Investing in our community based public health workforce is how we ensure that every Rhode Islander in every ZIP code throughout the state has access to the resources that promote healthy living, and it’s how we ensure we’re resilient in the face of a crisis like COVID-19,” said Alexander-Scott.

Senator Jack Reed, a Democrat, said Thursday that the pandemic has demonstrated how public health emergency preparedness and response must incorporate a range of factors, which are influenced by demographic, cultural, social, economic, and historical contexts. He said this can be seen as populations with high levels of mistrust for the government are not as willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and people experiencing poverty and homelessness are at a higher risk of facing chronic health issues than people who are stably housed with access to health care.

“Even as COVID-19 continues to dominate public health resources, we still must look to the future and prepare for other public health emergencies,” said Reed, who is a senior member of the Appropriations Committee who helped include the funds in the 2021 Appropriations law.

In the CDC’s guidance, at least 25 percent of Rhode Island’s funds must be used to support school-based health programs, including nurses or other personnel. Wendelken said the health department is currently in conversations with officials from the state department of education to determine what districts‘ needs are. But he said funding will be based on COVID-19. Of the remaining 75percent or less, at least 40 percent will support hiring through local health departments or community-based organizations, including private non-profits.

Advertisement

Both Lifespan and Care New England are private nonprofits, and are the first and second largest hospital systems in Rhode Island. While Lifespan received more CARES Act funds due to having a higher COVID-19 patient census, it’s unclear how these funds will be dispersed to the systems. The two systems have also submitted their application to merge with state and federal regulators. While they are still two separate systems, and the application has not yet been deemed complete by the attorney general’s office, it is unclear if funding calculations will take into account that they may become one large entity that will result as the state’s largest employer.

According to the CDC, funding can be used to hire personnel for roles that range from senior leadership positions to early career and entry-level positions, which includes fellows, temporary and term-limited staff, interns, and permanent full- and part-time staff.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught how critical it is to have public health infrastructure that is up to date and well equipped with the tools we need to keep Rhode Island safe from the known and the unknown,” said Governor Dan McKee.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.