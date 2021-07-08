State funding will help Brockton center support teen mothers

The center is among recipients of $3.5 million awarded through the state initiative. An added focus this year is addressing the physical and mental health — as well as material needs — of participants arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonprofit was awarded $275,000 through the Massachusetts Pregnant and Parenting Teen Initiative , a program that helps agencies in communities with the highest rates of teen births, sexually transmitted infections, and other health issues provide a range of services to expectant or parenting teens and young women age 14-24.

The Brockton Community Health Center has received new state funding to offer targeted support to young women who are pregnant or have given birth.

Advertisement

”It’s really exciting,” Dr. Janemarie Dolan, Brockton Community Health Center’s assistant chief medical officer for pediatric and OB-GYN services and lead pediatrician, said of the funding.

Dolan said the center sees a good number of pregnant or parenting teens and young adults as patients, and typically refers them to other local agencies that offer support services. But many of the patients are reluctant to seek that help for reasons that include language and cultural barriers, she said.

Because they are already medical patients at the center, “a lot of them will feel more trust in coming to us,” she said. “So having the resources to work with the schools and the community and helping with the parenting and other support these adolescents and young women need is really important.

”It’s a big step for anybody to become a parent and when you are a young adult, sometimes you need a lot of support,” Dolan said. “Just basic parenting care for your child and for yourself are very important.”

Brockton Community Health Center offers comprehensive services — from primary and urgent care to family planning, behavioral health, and dental care — to 38,000 patients annually at three locations in the city. About 82 percent of its patients live below the poverty line, according to Steve Damish, the center’s public information officer.

Advertisement

The grant is the first for the Brockton center under the Pregnant and Parenting Teen Initiative, which began in 2010 and was expanded this year to include additional agencies and communities.

The latest grant round also included funding for programs in Everett, Fitchburg, Lowell, Methuen, and Revere. Earlier this year, programs in Chelsea, Holyoke, Lawrence, New Bedford, and Springfield were funded.

All grants go to agencies in communities with teen birth rates exceeding the state average, which in 2017 was 8.1 per 1,000 women age 15-19, according to the state Department of Public Health. In Brockton, the rate was 17.9 per 1,000, the 10th-highest rate among Massachusetts communities.

With its expanded pregnancy program, set to begin July 1, the Brockton center plans to hire a licensed social worker to help pregnant and parenting teens with emotional needs, including anxiety and postpartum depression, according to Delisa Vieira, the center’s pediatric OB-GYN behavioral health project manager.

She said the center also will be hiring up to three community health workers to assist the pregnant and parenting adolescents in meeting other needs, such as accessing housing to accommodate an infant, locating employment, securing child care, and finding ways to continue their education. It may also offer birthing classes and lactation services.

”Having this type of support is going to help these teen mothers develop and learn how to make good decisions,” Dolan said. “It’s also an opportunity for them to have a good future — to attend college and choose the careers they want to pursue. I think this will be very empowering for them.”

Advertisement

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.