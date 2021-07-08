State high court says judges can be paid when facing felony charges, but the rules are different for court employees

Moore argued that she should be paid and invoked a 2019 SJC decision that restored salary to Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph, who is also facing federal felony charges.

The decision by the state’s highest court came in the case of Daphne Moore, an assistant clerk magistrate in Hampden Superior Court who has been without pay since 2019 when she was charged with federal felony drug crimes.

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled Thursday that judges can continue to be paid when charged with a felony, but clerk magistrates, court officers, and clerical workers who face felony charges are “not situated similarly” and must be suspended without pay.

Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd, who wrote the 5-0 ruling, said Moore and Joseph are not equals.

“Moore argues that, although both she and Judge Joseph face Federal felony indictments, only Judge Joseph received the benefit of an individualized assessment of whether she should be suspended with or without pay pursuant to this court’s exercise of its superintendence authority,” Budd wrote. “Such a result is not compelled by equal protection principles.”

Budd added: “Despite the important role they play in the delivery of justice within our court system, assistant clerk-magistrates are not situated similarly to judges for the purposes of an equal protection analysis.”

Joseph, Budd wrote, is an employee of the SJC and is bound by its personnel policies. Moore, the chief justice said, is a Trial Court employee bound by written personnel policies including the rule requiring suspension without pay when a worker faces a felony in either state or federal courts.

Moreover, Budd wrote, judges and clerk magistrates have different roles.

“Not only are judges bound by a different set of rules and responsibilities and subject to a different disciplinary scheme than are assistant clerk-magistrates, but the role of a judge in making judicial decisions is also ‘unique and singular,’ ” Budd wrote.

According to court records, Moore was indicted on federal drug charges in 2019 along with two relatives. Moore has challenged electronic eavesdropping used during the investigation, and an appeal is currently pending before the First US Circuit Court of Appeals on the issue.

Joseph was indicted during the Trump administration on obstruction of justice charges for allegedly helping an undocumented person avoid immigration agents waiting for him at the Newton courthouse.

The SJC suspended Joseph and halted her $184,000 salary in April 2019. But the court, in a 5-1 decision written by the late chief justice Ralph D. Gants, changed course in August of that year and ordered Joseph’s salary reinstated.

“In turbulent times, the risk of being stripped of a paycheck may have a chilling effect on a judge’s willingness to challenge the conduct of a prosecutor and thereby diminish the overall independence of the judiciary,” Gants wrote.

Justice Frank Gaziano, who wrote a blistering dissent in the Joseph case — saying it “smacks of preferential treatment, and thereby erodes public confidence in the judiciary” — supported the unanimous ruling in the Moore case.

Joseph is currently challenging the legality of the criminal charges against her before the First US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Budd said the Trial Court’s suspension policy protects public confidence in the judicial branch.

“The Trial Court’s interest in ensuring the integrity of its employees is of paramount importance,” she wrote. “The Trial Court has a substantial interest in maintaining public confidence in the judiciary, which is eroded when employees of the Trial Court are themselves indicted on felony charges, whether for conduct in or out of office.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.