Trees fall on two Norwell homes

Norwell Fire Chief David Kean said via phone that one tree fell on the roof of a home at 44 John Adams Dr. around 7:54 p.m., displacing the lone female resident and leaving the house structurally unsound.

Trees fell on two homes in separate incidents Wednesday night during heavy rains in Norwell, as the region braced for a tropical storm slated to hit Massachusetts late Thursday , officials said.

“There was significant structural and interior damage,” Kean said. “The tree came through the roof, through the attic, through the ceiling on the first floor. ... Luckily [the woman] was in a different part of the house” at the time and wasn’t hurt.

He said she was able to secure alternate housing with family. The Fire Department also confirmed the John Adams Drive incident via Facebook.

The posting said officials were “dealing with multiple storm related calls including wires and this tree on a house on John Adams. We also have an engine in Scituate covering during their working fire assignment.”

The department urged residents to “consider all down wires live until National Grid confirms they are not.”

Fire officials included a photo of the felled tree resting on the house on John Adams, and Kean said via phone that a second tree fell on the roof of another home located nearby at 119 Hall Drive.

In that case, Kean said, the couple that lives in the residence arrived home around 9:30 p.m. to find a tree on their roof. Though there was significant roof damage, the chief added, the Hall Drive house was deemed structurally sound.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.