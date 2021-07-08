Tropical Storm Elsa will make a brief but impactful appearance in New England

Showers Thursday evening in the first part of the overnight are not related to Elsa, but are caused by the warm and humid air intersecting with the relatively comfortable air that started Thursday.

Tropical storm warnings continue to be posted through at least the first half of Friday for southeastern New England and there’s also a flood watch up for everywhere except Cape Cod and the Islands. The rains of Elsa will arrive Friday morning and quickly exit the area for the afternoon. Winds will also pick up Friday morning, peak in the afternoon, and pull back during the evening.

Rainfall rates will be such that there is likely to be some street flooding as well as the potential for small stream flooding. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few flash flood warnings issued during the first part of Friday.

Rain from Elsa moves through Friday morning with a few more showers in the early morning hours of Saturday. WeatherBELL

If you have issues in your basement during very heavy rain it’s probably a good idea to check a sump pump or do what you would normally do in these situations to protect any possessions you might want to protect from water seeping into your home.

Winds will be strongest to the right side of the track of the storm and that appears to be centered over Cape Cod and the Islands. Most of the wind will occur from roughly 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. and during that time we could see a few gusts over 70 miles per hour, especially over Nantucket. Most areas on the Cape and the rest of Southeastern Mass. will see winds between 40 and 60 miles per hour.

Looks for the strongest wind to occur mid morning Friday. Cape Cod will see the heaviest winds. WeatherBELL

The amount of tree damage is likely to be a little greater than we would see with the same wind speeds in the middle of winter because you have all the leaves on the trees and these can act as little sails, pulling down more branches and even entire trees thus leading to power outages.

Coastal flooding won’t be an issue. While there could be some big waves and even some minor beach erosion, flooding isn’t a concern from this storm.

The rain will shut off pretty quickly in the afternoon, leaving us with less wind, moderate humidity, and warm temperatures. Power crews should have an opportunity to restore areas without prolonged complications from additional rain and thunderstorms.

Right now Saturday looks to be partly sunny with a few scattered showers, perhaps centered earlier in the day, and temperatures in the upper 70s. My pick of the weekend is Sunday. That day looks partly to mostly sunny with highs up near 80. There is not any major heat in sight for now.