The Trustees are hosting outdoor concerts from Ipswich to Hingham

Attendees of the Castle Hill Picnic Concert Series, which takes place Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 290 Argilla Road in Ipswich , may stroll the seaside grounds and newly restored gardens to the tune of swing, disco, Motown, and more. Picnics are welcome on the Grand Allee of the Crane Estate, and purchases from Riverview Pizza, DownRiver Ice Cream, and a variety of alcohol vendors will be available. Advance tickets are recommended but not required, at $35 per car for nonmembers and $25 per car for members.

“It’s so nice to be able to say we’ll have live music again,” said Kristen Swanberg, managing director of engagement, education, and visitor analytics at The Trustees. “These properties became a great outlet for people to explore during the pandemic, but I can’t tell you how excited they are to have people coming back to enjoy some of the activities.”

The return of outdoor concerts will be music to the ears of visitors at more than a dozen Trustees of Reservations properties across Massachusetts this summer and fall.

A series of Friday night picnic concerts provides the perfect weekend transition at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road in North Andover. Food and brewery vendors complement summer blooms and music genres ranging from Americana and R&B to instrumental folk and rockabilly. Due to limited space, pre-registration is required of all participants, including children, at the shows through Aug. 29. The cost is $20 per nonmember adult; $12 per member adult; and free for ages 13 and under.

Featuring acts like Twisted Pine and The Love Dogs, the Fruitlands Concert Series at 102 Prospect Hill Road in Harvard is performed against a sunset backdrop on Thursdays in July and August, with price varying by artist. Fall concerts are held under a tent with seating provided.

Those seeking an intimate experience may opt for the new summer performance series on the lawn of deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, 51 Sandy Pond Road in Lincoln, on July 15, July 29, and Aug. 5. Concerts range from jazz and Mexican folk to African-inspired, each exploring traditions, histories, and arts that inspire social justice. Tickets cost $35 for adults, $15 for children, and $5 for EBT, SNAP, WIC, and ConnectorCare Card holders.

Dancing is encouraged (with masks and social distancing between parties required) as Boston-based Afropop band Kina Zore celebrates summer with a family-friendly picnic concert on July 30 at Governor Hutchinson’s Field in Milton. A local food truck will be onsite at the performance, which costs $20 for adults and $10 for children.

A first-of-its-kind Thursday night music picnic series at Weir River Farm, 140 Turkey Hill Lane in Hingham, runs through Oct. 7. Bonuses include local food trucks and brewery selections, animals, and the Polly Thayer Starr art installation, a half-mile trail of exploration stations featuring quotes and thought prompts. Admission costs $15 per nonmember and $9 per member for adults; $10 per nonmember and $6 per member for ages 2-12; and free for children 2 and under.

Also new this year, Blues at Bradley Estate located at 2468B Washington St. in Canton features outdoor concerts on July 22, Aug. 26, and Sept. 23 curated by Peter “Hi-Fi” Ward, a Boston-based guitarist-songwriter who has been performing blues and Western swing for 45 years. Picnic blankets, folding chairs, and flashlights are encouraged, and food and beverages will be available for no-contact purchase. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for children.

Boston-based folk-rock band Session Americana and Ali McGuirk will play monthly sunset shows at Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton on July 15; Weir River Farm in Hingham on Aug. 19; Long Hill in Beverly on Sept. 23; and Fruitlands Museum in Harvard on Oct. 21. Pre-registration is required at $30 for nonmembers and $24 for members.

While face masks are not required at outdoor events in accordance with current COVID-19 state guidelines, according to Swanberg, attendees may choose to wear them as well as socially distance across the considerable open spaces.

“We acknowledge that people have varying levels of comfort with COVID,” she said. “We’re trying to be conscious of what makes everyone feel comfortable, as well as providing a musical variety so vast that there’s something for everyone.”

For tickets and the full schedule, visit thetrustees.org/concerts.

