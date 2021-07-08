Diehl’s first test: Can he force Baker to make a decision earlier than he wants?

He is, after all, still among the most popular governors in the nation. If he ran again, he would be tough to beat. Many ambitious politicians will stay in their current jobs and not even try to challenge him. At the same time, if Baker doesn’t run, the open seat creates a lot of opportunities: If politicians seeking higher office leave their current positions to run, then there are even more open seats for others to seek, and so on.

The swirl of the 2022 midterm elections in the Commonwealth begins the moment Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announces a decision on whether to seek a third term.

One person not waiting around for Baker, however, is former state representative Geoff Diehl. Diehl, the Republican nominee for US Senate against Elizabeth Warren in 2018, announced over the weekend that he will run for governor. He says he doesn’t care if he faces a Republican primary race against Baker or Baker’s Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, who is widely seen as a possible successor on the Republican ticket.

It’s a free country and Diehl is certainly positioned to harness any anger toward Baker among the more Trump-y base in the Massachusetts Republican party. But the framework to understand whether or not Diehl’s challenge is picking up any steam goes back to the clock.

Ideally, Baker would like to wait as long as possible to announce whether he is a candidate. There is, in fact, no incentive for him to become a declared candidate until late in the game. He can raise money and be in the news all the same without making it official. Meanwhile, if he runs again, not announcing his intentions until later freezes potential competitors from starting their own campaigns to challenge him. And if he doesn’t run, then waiting not only delays the Democratic competition and prevents him from becoming a lame duck, but also allows him the maximum leverage to try to anoint Polito to succeed him.

There is only one catch though: If Diehl starts to draw support from Republicans and forces Baker to respond by announcing his own plans. This week Baker told reporters he had yet to decide what he will do, but will announce his decision “soon.” Whatever soon means.

Indeed, the early machinations of running for governor well over a year ahead of the primary are hard for even a political junkie to follow. Aides to Baker and Polito, however, can and are following all of this and are probably asking the same question: How big of a deal will Diehl even be?

In theory, Diehl would need a Donald Trump endorsement, a galvanized Republican base, and polls showing him with momentum. Even after that, he would need a lot of support nationally from Republicans willing to take a chance on him when there is a competing need for Republicans to spend time and money on retaking the majorities in the US House and US Senate.

The public, meanwhile, will get the answer to the question on whether or not Diehl is coming out of the gate strongly when they check the date on when Baker announces his decision on whether to run again.

