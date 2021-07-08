fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fully vaccinated Americans don’t need a booster shot at this time, FDA, CDC says

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated July 8, 2021, 1 hour ago
A healthcare worker prepared a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Boston Medical Center in Boston.
A healthcare worker prepared a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Boston Medical Center in Boston.Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg

Americans who are fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug administration.

In a joint statement issued late Thursday, the two federal regulators said they are engaged in a “science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary.”

The statement stressed that available vaccines are effective, and that nearly all people hospitalized or dying from the virus are unvaccinated. The announcement came in the wake of news that Pfizer is about to seek US emergency authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity, and “maybe” help ward off the latest worrisome delta mutant.

“People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta,” the FDA/CDC statement said. “People who are not vaccinated remain at risk.”

The statement continued that the two regulators, along with the National Institutes of Health, are taking into account laboratory data, clinical trial data, and cohort data to determine whether a booster might be necessary. The regulators said this can include data from specific pharmaceautical companies, but does not rely on those data exclusively.

“We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed,” the statement said.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.

