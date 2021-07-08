Fully vaccinated Americans don’t need a booster shot at this time, FDA, CDC says

Americans who are fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug administration.

In a joint statement issued late Thursday, the two federal regulators said they are engaged in a “science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary.”

The statement stressed that available vaccines are effective, and that nearly all people hospitalized or dying from the virus are unvaccinated. The announcement came in the wake of news that Pfizer is about to seek US emergency authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity, and “maybe” help ward off the latest worrisome delta mutant.