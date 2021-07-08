Trump charged Secret Service nearly $10,200 in May for agents’ rooms

Since Trump left office in January, US taxpayers have paid Trump’s businesses more than $50,000 for rooms used by Secret Service agents, records show.

The records — released by the Secret Service in response to a public-records request — show that the ex-president has continued a habit he began in first days of his presidency: charging rent to the agency that protects his life.

Former president Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., charged the Secret Service nearly $10,200 for guest rooms used by his protective detail during Trump’s first month at the club this summer, newly released spending records show.

Advertisement

The Washington Post reported previously that Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club — where he lived from January, when he left the White House, to early May — charged the Secret Service more than $40,000 so that agents could use a room near Trump.

These newly released records provide the first proof that, when Trump moved north to Bedminster, the invoices kept coming.

The Secret Service released a bill it paid to Trump Bedminster in May, totaling $10,199.52. The agency redacted the nightly rate, but the dollar amount itself offered a clue: The bill was an exact multiple of what Trump Bedminster charged the Secret Service while Trump was still in office: $566.64 per night for a four-bedroom “cottage” on the property.

At that rate, the bill from May 2021 would have paid for 18 nights in the cottage. Trump arrived in Bedminster on May 9.

The bill from May is the only one that the Secret Service has released from Trump’s time at Bedminster this year. But the agency released another document showing that charges probably continued after that: It released an internal document called a “hotel request” form, covering the period from May 28 to July 1. The form showed that agents planned to rent rooms at Bedminster through at least the start of July.

Advertisement

Separately, the Secret Service also released other bills showing $3,400 in charges from Trump Bedminster before Trump himself arrived. Those receipts — from January, February, and early May — did not say why the Secret Service was at the club.

Neither Trump’s family business — the Trump Organization — nor Trump’s political operation responded to a request for comment.

A Secret Service spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the agency does not talk about protective operations.

Legal experts have said there are no laws to prohibit Trump’s company from charging the Secret Service rent at his properties, either during or after his presidency. The rate is effectively up to him: By law, the Secret Service can pay whatever it must to rent rooms near its protectees for use as command posts and meeting rooms.

Washington Post

Avenatti sentenced to 2½ years for extortion

NEW YORK — Michael Avenatti, the brash California lawyer who once represented Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against then-president Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to 2½ years in prison for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening the company with bad publicity.

Avenatti, 50, was convicted last year of charges including attempted extortion and honest services fraud in connection with his representation of a Los Angeles youth basketball league organizer who was upset that Nike had ended its league sponsorship.

US District Judge Paul G. Gardephe called Avenatti’s conduct “outrageous,” saying he “hijacked his client’s claims, and he used those claims to further his own agenda, which was to extort millions of dollars from Nike for himself.”

Advertisement

Avenatti, the judge added, “had become drunk on the power of his platform, or what he perceived the power of his platform to be. He had become someone who operated as if the laws and the rules that applied to everyone else didn’t apply to him.”

Criminal fraud charges on two coasts disrupted Avenatti’s rapid ascent to fame. He also faces the start of a fraud trial next week in the Los Angeles area, a second California criminal trial later this year, and a separate trial next year in Manhattan, where he is charged with cheating Daniels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Avenatti represented Daniels in 2018 in lawsuits against Trump, appearing often on cable news programs to disparage the Republican president. Avenatti explored running against Trump in 2020, boasting that he would “have no problem raising money.” Daniels said a tryst with Trump a decade earlier resulted in her being paid $130,000 by Trump’s personal lawyer in 2016 to stay silent. Trump denied the affair.

Those political aspirations evaporated when prosecutors in California and New York charged Avenatti with fraud in March 2019. California prosecutors said he was enjoying a $200,000-a-month lifestyle while cheating clients out of millions of dollars and failing to pay hundreds of thousands to the Internal Revenue Service.

Associated Press

States reviewing recurring donation practices of both parties

Four state attorneys general have begun looking into the online fund-raising practices of both political parties, specifically seeking information about the use of prechecked boxes to enroll contributors in recurring donation programs that spurred a wave of fraud complaints and demands for refunds last year.

Advertisement

The attorneys general for New York, Minnesota, Maryland, and Connecticut have sent letters to WinRed, which processes online donations for Republicans, and ActBlue, its Democratic counterpart, asking for documents related to the practices, according to court documents and people familiar with the matter.

WinRed revealed the existence of the letter from the attorneys general in a federal district court filing this week, as the firm is seeking to stop any state-level investigation, arguing federal law should preempt any such effort.

The letters were sent in late April, shortly after a New York Times investigation showed how the Donald Trump operation had deployed — and then obscured with extraneous text — prechecked boxes that automatically enrolled contributors into recurring donation programs, taking out money as often as every week. A second prechecked box took out what the campaign called a “money bomb” donation.

The practice caused a surge of credit card fraud complaints and the Trump operation ultimately refunded $122 million, more than 10 percent of what it raised on WinRed in 2020. The Biden operation refunded a far smaller share of its online 2020 fund-raising: 2.2 percent.

In a letter dated April 29, Letitia James, New York’s attorney general, writing on behalf of the four attorneys general, outlined to WinRed the scope of their request for documents. It included a request for any internal documents that might have assessed the effectiveness and impact of prechecked recurring boxes, data on conversion rates, “A/B testing” of its user interface, as well as communications about its practices.

Advertisement

The use of prechecked boxes to automatically enroll donors in recurring donations has become much debated in political circles in recent months. After the Times’ investigation, the Federal Election Commission in May unanimously recommended that Congress outlaw the practice, a rare bipartisan moment for an agency often gripped by partisan rancor.

New York Times



