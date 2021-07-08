Back again, digitally enhanced

It is now possible to create a digital sarcophagus for your next of kin, stockpiling information in the form of pixelated cremains — let’s call them Digitally Reconstituted Alex (DRA) — easily accessible by any of the myriad, annoying, voice-activated services disturbing the peace in every American household.

Thus: “Alexa, what’s on DRA’s mind right now?” My “voice” might then unpack one of my many inane jokes, e.g., “Why go to a yard sale? We already have a yard,” or spout off one of my pet peeves, e.g., that authors kvetching about writer’s block on social media makes you wonder if writer’s block isn’t such a bad thing after all.

Advertisement

Recent developments in artificial intelligence purport to have upped the stakes. Posthumous AI avatars, The Wall Street Journal explains, “might confer a kind of digital immortality, preserving the personalities of the departed in virtual form and then allowing them to evolve.” You won’t be just a heap of bits and bytes on a thumb drive relegated to a dusty drawer. You might live on as an (artificially) intelligent entity, capable of learning and adapting to new developments in your life.

For “life,” read: “death.”

In this vein, Microsoft owns a patent on a posthumous “chatbot,” a Bill-Gates-meets-Madame-Blavatsky gizmo offering a digital connection to the Next World.

Here is what my children can look forward to, hunkering down in their seaside condo in Manitoba, circa 2063:

Alex: I know you are talking about me.

Children: We are not talking about you. We’re trying to figure out where to go to dinner.

Alex: Where’s the dining room table? And that breakfront? My grandmother left that to me.

Ungrateful Wretches: We burned that ghastly furniture years ago. . . . Chinese or Thai?

Advertisement

As noted above, the downside to technological immortality is that it will be available to anyone. For instance, will conspiracy theorist/My Pillow guy CEO Michael Lindell be coming back too? I look forward to re-litigating the 2020 election well into Stardate 41254.7. Will I have to listen to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex complain about his palatial childhood for the rest of measured time?

I am the kind of person who would show up in heaven, take a look around, and ask out loud: “What are THESE people doing here?”

The whole premise — and promise — of artificial intelligence is that it will improve on the human original. It’s heartening to imagine an improved, digitally resurrected me. AI Alex would theoretically avoid the many mistakes committed by Analog Alex. Those 1980s-era investments in water stocks — they all evaporated! Had I been artificially intelligent, I never would have smoked cigarettes for seven years. But . . . smoking was cool!

That is precisely the kind of juvenile outburst that AI Alex would avoid.

I see Alex Release 2.0 as a worldly boulevardier, as excited about new, plant-based restaurant openings as he once was about Dunkin’s Vanilla Bean Coolatta; an omnididact effortlessly conversant with the early works of Tacitus, Trollope, and Trejo.

How sad that I won’t be around to enjoy his company.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.