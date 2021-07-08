As court’s term ends, inquiring minds turn to Justice Breyer’s retiring mind

Liberals are pressuring Justice Stephen Breyer to retire, despite his remaining fit. Others suggest expanding the court’s membership. Ulloa quotes the dean of the University of California Berkeley School of Law, Erwin Chemerinsky, who says that the “most important thing is that [Breyer] step down while Biden is in office and the Democrats are in control of the Senate.”

This mentality would prevail if the Republicans controlled the White House and Senate, but the point still holds: The war for partisan advantage ignores that Supreme Court justices enjoy life tenure precisely to protect the court from the ravages of partisanship. Justice Breyer should be praised for devotion to duty. Those pointing to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s refusal to retire, paving the way for President Trump’s appointment of the conservative Amy Coney Barrett, as proof that Breyer should retire, are shortsighted. At some point, the conservatives will seek to manipulate the process for partisan advantage.

Everyone should take a deep breath and work to protect the court’s integrity.

Harvey A. Silverglate

Cambridge

The writer is an attorney.





The problem is McConnell, not Breyer

It seems to me that Justice Stephen Breyer is not the concern. He has served with honor and integrity, and he ought to be able to retire when he wishes. The problem, quite clearly, is Mitch McConnell, the shamelessly partisan leader in the Senate who for many years now has single-handedly controlled the filling of seats on the Supreme Court.

McConnell denied a sitting president — Barack Obama — his constitutional duty by not even considering a debate on his nominee for the court, then rushed in the nominee of his own party at the end of the last president’s term. He has already declared that he might not allow President Biden to fill a seat, should one vacate. What on earth gives this man that sort of power?

If we are to fix this problem, rather than add seats or encourage a sitting justice to resign, wouldn’t it make more sense to codify some sort of guidelines so that majority leaders can no longer abuse their power for partisan gain? Perhaps something like “nominees must be considered by the Senate, except in the month leading up to a presidential election.”

Even if the Supreme Court wishes to stay above partisan politics, it’s clear that those who control the nominations have no intention of doing so. McConnell, and future politicians of his ilk, won’t stop on their own. We need clear and lawful guidelines, passed by Congress, to assure at least a semblance of fairness in the seating of the Supreme Court.

Sarah Brockmann

Scituate