Jon Rahm lives up to No. 1 billing with 66 at Scottish Open

An opening round of 5-under-par 66 saw him live up to the billing Thursday at North Berwick, Scotland.

“On the tee,” the official starter said, “the US Open champion, the Race to Dubai champion, the world No. 1 from Spain, Jon Rahm.”

About to start his first event as a major champion, Jon Rahm was taking some practice swings on the first tee at the Scottish Open when his status as golf’s hottest player was underlined.

Rahm mixed seven birdies with two bogeys over the links at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick and was two strokes off the lead held by Jack Senior, a 353rd-ranked English player who was upstaging one of the best fields assembled on the European Tour for some time.

No. 3-ranked Justin Thomas holed a 90-foot eagle putt and also birdied the last to wind up in a tie for second place with Lee Westwood, with both players shooting bogey-free 65s.

Rahm was a further stroke back in a nine-way tie for fourth and showing his game remains in great shape after a two-week break following his win at Torrey Pines for his first major title.

“I was a little surprised by it," Rahm said of his introduction on the first tee. "I didn’t expect it. And my ego might have gotten a little too big. I tried to hit it too hard on No. 1.”

Another major is coming up next week — the British Open at Royal St. George’s in the south of England — and that explains why there is such a strong lineup at the Scottish Open, which is regularly used as a warm-up event due to it also being played on a links course.

Of the other high-profile names, No. 11-ranked Rory McIlroy birdied two of his last three holes and shot 1-under-par 70 along with Collin Morikawa, last year’s PGA Championship winner and the world No. 4.

Xander Schauffele, the No. 5, shot 67.

Senior, who has never won on the European Tour despite a stellar record as an amateur, blotted his round of 64 by bogeying his last hole — the No. 9 — after starting at the 10th.

Before that, he had rolled in eight birdies, including four in five holes from No. 4.

LPGA — Nasa Hataoka parred the final two holes to miss a chance for the second 59 in LPGA Tour history, finishing with a 10-under-par 61 and a four-stroke lead in the Marathon LPGA Classic at Sylvania, Ohio.

Annika Sorenstam is the only player to shoot 59 on the LPGA Tour, accomplishing the feat in her 2001 Standard Register PING victory at Moon Valley in Arizona.

“When I had my ninth birdie it kind of did come to my mind,” Hataoka said. “But then, after I only having two holes [left], I just thought how great Annika was more than me getting it.”

Hataoka was a stroke off the Highland Meadows record of 60 set by Paula Creamer in 2008. The 22-year-old Japanese player had her lowest score on the LPGA Tour, topping a third-round 63 in her 2018 NWA Championship victory.

Hataoka had six straight birdies on Nos. 15-2 (she started on the back) and added three more in a row on Nos. 5-7 before closing the bogey-free round with the two pars.

The three-time LPGA Tour winner lost a playoff to Yuka Saso a month ago in the US Women’s Open at Olympic Club.

Lauren Stephenson was second after a 65. She also missed a chance to go lower on her final two holes, finishing with two pars on the par-5 17th and 18th.

Seniors — A new putter has helped give Billy Andrade a new outlook on his golf game.

Andrade changed his flat stick a week ago, managed the undulating Omaha Country Club greens with no problem for a bogey-free 5-under-par 65 to share the first-round lead with Stephen Ames at the US Senior Open at Omaha.

The 57-year-old Andrade’s best finish this season is a tie for fifth, and he has only one other top-10 in 22 events. Two weeks ago he had his worst tournament since 2014, finishing 18 over and tying for 63rd in the Senior Players Championship at Firestone.

“I didn’t feel too marvelous when I left there,” he said.

Andrade said Brad Faxon, the fellow Rhode Islander who plays part-time on the PGA Tour Champions and is a putting instructor, told him he needed to add weight to his putter. Andrade said he switched to another Scottie Cameron putter, one that’s heavier and with a different bend to the neck.

Andrade had five birdies and no bogeys on an OCC course that dried out after the sun broke through and the wind came up in the afternoon. Ames had seven birdies and two bogeys in the morning session.

Wes Short Jr. shot 66. Alex Cejka, looking for his third victory in a senior major this year, and Robert Karlsson followed at 67.

PGA — Sebastian Munoz never knows when the switch will come on and the putts start to fall, but he recognized it happening in the John Deere Classic.

Munoz was motoring along when he closed with five straight birdies at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., for an 8-under-par 63, turning a solid day into a share of the lead with Chesson Hadley.

Hank Lebioda, who finished one shot out of the playoff last week in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shot 64. Chez Reavie and Camilo Villegas, who played in the morning, also were at 64.

Scoring was so good in immaculate conditions that nearly half the field broke 70.

Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, who chose to play in the 50th anniversary of the John Deere Classic instead of defending his title in the US Senior Open, got off to a sluggish start until he rallied with a few birdies on the front nine for a 70.