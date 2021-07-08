Red Sox set to take on Phillies to end first half

The Phillies have underperformed this year. They entered Thursday 41-43, fourth in the National League East. Meanwhile, the Red Sox (54-34) found themselves in a tie with the Astros, Dodgers, and Giants for the most wins in baseball, with a 2½-game lead on the Rays in the American League East.

The Red Sox now turn their attention to a three-game set beginning Friday night with the Phillies at Fenway Park, before heading into the All-Star break. In the last meeting, the Sox won the series, taking two of three in Philadelphia May 21-23.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said his team had an OK West Coast trip, not a good one. The Sox finished 3-3, taking two out of three against the Athletics, followed by losing two out of three to the Angels, including Wednesday afternoon’s 5-4 setback.

The Red Sox will have Garrett Richards on the mound Friday night against the Philllies’ Vince Velasquez, followed by Martín Pérez vs. Matt Moore on Saturday. For the series finale Sunday, Nick Pivetta will oppose the Phillies’ Aaron Nola.

Richards rebounding?

Richards’s ERA ballooned from 3.88 on June 6 to a 4.96 ERA on June 28. In four starts (16⅔ innings), he allowed 17 earned runs in that span.

The righhander has been open about his useof rosin and sunscreen to secure a better grip on the baseball. But since Major League Baseball’s crackdown on foreign substances, Richards has had difficulty adjusting.

However, in his most recent start, July 3 in Oakland, Richards allowed two runs in five innings. The Sox and Richards hope that’s a sign he’s getting back on track.

“That’s my goal every day,” Richards said after his last start. “I’m trying to fine-tune this stuff and trying to make strides, trying to be as good as I can be.”

On a downswing

The Sox’ bats hit a bit of a speed bump during their West Coast swing. In the six games, they hit a combined .203 with a .507 OPS. Nevertheless, they remain one of the better offenses in baseball, ranked fifth with a .757 OPS.

Rafael Devers continues to show why he’s a first-time All-Star. His 71 RBIs ranked second in the majors heading into Thursday behind the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (73).

Devers, who typically gets off to slow starts, is having the best first half of his career. The third baseman is hitting .286/.352/.569 with a .921 OPS and 21 homers. Devers is controlling the strike zone better this season, with a 39 percent chase rate, after last year’s 42.3.

“I’m just trying to make my adjustments,” Devers said recently. “I’m trying to improve my plate discipline and just trying to focus on the ball that I actually want to hit in the zone. I feel like I’ve improved a lot. Obviously, I’m an aggressive swinger, like, I don’t see that many pitches, and when I get one I try to hit it as hard as I can. But at the same time, it’s just trying to improve the discipline.”

A first for Pivetta

Pivetta will make his first start against his former team on Sunday. Pivetta, who made his debut with the Phillies in 2017, struggled for most of his time in Philadelphia, with he and the club often not seeing eye-to-eye on how to attack hitters.

Pivetta had difficulty pitching at the top of the zone, where the Phillies believed his stuff played best.

But Pivetta, who was acquired in a trade in August, has a 4.09 ERA in 17 starts this season and is coming off a seven-inning performance in Oakland in which he fanned fanned 10 and didn’t allow a run, yielding just two hits.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.