USA Select basketball team loses three players over virus-related concerns

LAS VEGAS — The USA Select Team will be without three players for the remainder of Olympic training camp for coronavirus-related reasons, though there are no indications that any cause for concern exists past those players.

The US Olympic team practiced for a third consecutive day Thursday, with the remaining members of the select team taking part in that workout. Players on both the Olympic team and the select team — a group of 17 players that were brought in to scrimmage and practice against the Tokyo-bound club — are tested daily.

“I think we all know [the pandemic] is not over yet,” US coach Gregg Popovich said. “That goes without saying. Everybody has to still be vigilant and careful.”