18 shows to binge while you’re stuck inside

No one likes Elsa. She’s a drama queen, with all her rain, windy blasts, and flooding. But she’s coming to visit whether you invited her or not. So maybe see her stay as an opportunity to take in some home entertainment? You know, pretend you have a bug, put on your not-working-at-home clothes, and fall back on the couch with all of your remotes at hand. Pop the popcorn, or the champagne if that’s your thing, and binge to your heart’s content until Elsa departs.

This British comedy, about music as a gateway to salvation, quickly became one of my favorites of this year. I binged with a passion. Set in London, it’s about an all-female punk band whose members are Muslim. None of them fits into a stereotype, as women, as performers, and, most clearly, as Muslims. The show dodges more familiar, EZ-to-read tropes, so that a devout Muslim woman can also be a tattooed wild child with a jagged haircut who finds all kinds of redemption and freedom in performing curse-filled songs. The story line is built around the shy Amina, who wants to be in the band — if she can stop vomiting from stage fright. But all the characters are fully — and wonderfully — dimensional. The songs are catchy, too.

“Beartown” (HBO)

This five-episode Swedish miniseries takes the small-town sports motif of the excellent “Friday Night Lights” to a deeper, and much darker, level. Based on the novel by Fredrik Backman, it revolves around the local hockey team, whose star player rapes the teen daughter of the new hockey coach. No one wants to believe it’s true, and the town slides into cruel denial while the coach’s daughter goes through the agony of revictimization. Yes, it’s rough viewing, but with a excellent cast and a script that finds redemption.

From left: X. Lee, Angela Lin, and Madeleine Chang in "Little America." Apple TV+

“Little America” (Apple TV+)

In this lovely eight-episode anthology series, each half-hour zeroes in on one immigrant to tell an entirely discrete story about his or her experiences in America, in coming to America, or in having to adjust to America. Each episode seems to have the reach of a full-length movie, but the season holds together impressively as a collection of sharp short stories whose themes resonate with one another. “Little America” is consistently inventive, and the diversity of storytelling styles matches the diversity of the characters. When a guy listens to cassettes sent by his family in Nigeria, the family members appear in the room with him. Each episode has its own language, literally and figuratively.

“Call My Agent!” (Netflix)

This light-hearted and witty French drama — there are four short seasons – is a full-on treat. It’s about a group of high-powered talent agents, specifically those in a Paris agency called ASK. In each episode, some real-life actor — from Juliette Binoche and Jean Dujardin to Isabelle Huppert and Sigourney Weaver — plays a comic version of his- or herself, which is great fun; “The Larry Sanders Show” was a model of this kind of meta material. The agents do their best to pamper their stars, even when the stars are at their most prima-donna-ish. Mostly though, we follow the personal lives of the nine characters who work for ASK, as they deal with personal and professional challenges. Now get to it.

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

Jean Smart plays a Joan Rivers-like comic named Deborah Vance who has a residency at a casino in Vegas. She’s Mrs. Maisel much further down the road. Deborah is comfortable, which has taken a toll on the freshness of her performances and her material. Her agent hooks her up with a 25-year-old comedy writer who is dryly ironic and in-jokey, and the two begin a mentor relationship that is twisted, tense, and beautiful. Sexism, ageism, and generational distance are among the themes, but what will keep you hooked is Smart, who is genius in the role.

“Shtisel” (Netflix)

If you haven’t seen the first two seasons, now is the time. The long-awaited third season of this Israeli drama arrived earlier this year, and it does not disappoint. It maintains the high quality of the original production, about an ultra-Orthodox family in Jerusalem, as the writers drop us back into a world that doesn’t seem to have stopped. Each main character, played with remarkable consistency by the cast, is coping with big challenges, most of all Akiva, the painter in a world of scholars, who is lost in sorrow. He is the beautiful outsider in a world of rules and rituals.

Ethan Hawke (left) as John Brown and Joshua Caleb Johnson as Onion in "The Good Lord Bird." William Gray/Showtime

“The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

This seven-episode miniseries is a spirited, dramatic, and comic romp about the uphill battle of abolitionist John Brown, whose 1859 raid of the Harpers Ferry armory helped trigger the Civil War. Played with much theatricality by Ethan Hawke as a social irritant of the first order, he holds onto his love of this country and his commitment to equality even as he faces the gallows. Hawke is impressive, and so is Joshua Caleb Johnson, who plays a 9-year-old Black boy nicknamed Onion who is the show’s other, quieter hero. Brown thinks Onion, whom he has brought into his crew, is a girl, and Onion doesn’t argue with him, wearing dresses throughout and coping with all kinds of funny, and not so funny, code-switching. “The Good Lord Bird” is a treat, a wonderfully askew story about a loyal ally and his obsessive optimism.

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

The seven-episode drama is a good-enough whodunit, as the solutions to a couple of crimes unfolded after the required twists and turns. But it is an exceptional and finely paced exploration of the downbeat Mare, sitting on a tinderbox of unacknowledged grief and depression. Kate Winslet was pitch perfect — gruff, stoic, driven (except regarding herself) — and so was Jean Smart as her sarcastic, loyal mother. The evocation of a small-town working-class community recalls another strong mystery series, “Broadchurch,” and the Pennsylvania accents inspired a “Saturday Night Live” classic called “Murdur Durdur.”

“The Great” (Hulu)

The first 10-episode season of this series was largely ignored by the Emmys, which makes me love it even more. “The Great” is a super-cheeky satire set in the 18th century about the rise to power of Catherine the Great. What you need to know is that it was written by Tony McNamara, the co-writer of “The Favourite,” and it has that movie’s bawdy, profane disposition as it ridicules the excesses and sexism of the time. Elle Fanning as the ambitious Catherine and Nicholas Hoult as her ragingly narcissistic husband, Peter, seem to savor the brilliant script, which is studded with divine insults.

A scene from HBO's "Years and Years." Matt Squire/HBO

“Years and Years” (HBO)

I’ve mentioned this six-part miniseries to many people, most of whom haven’t heard about it. But when I explain it — a fleshed-out “Black Mirror” story, a haunting look at the biofeedback between individuals and global politics, an operatic rush forward through the next 15 years of history — I generally get blank stares. I now believe “Years and Years” is hard to reduce to an elevator pitch because it is so original. It’s dystopian, with Emma Thompson as an abrasive businesswoman running for political office, blood tests that predict life expectancy, climate-change disasters, and breath scans that are required for border crossings. It’s an anxiety dream come to life. But it’s also the warm story of the Lyons family of Manchester, England, with Anne Reid as the spiky, loving grandmother of four complicated siblings. The human side of the show — which is from Russell T. Davies of “Dr. Who” and “Queer as Folk” — elevates it from creepy to heartbreaking. As society becomes more coldly robotic, you wonder as you watch, perhaps something warm inside us will survive.

“Modern Love” (Amazon)

While the eight half-hours of “Modern Love” have the sparkling feel of urban romantic comedy, they’re about the very many faces of love out there in the world — between lovers, yes, but also between friends, between people tossed together by circumstance, between a birth mother and the gay couple adopting her baby. The adaptation of The New York Times column of the same name was created by Irish writer-director John Carney of “Once” and “Sing Street,” and he brings just the right touch to almost every episode. OK, so there’s a bit of corniness here and there; the charm of the whole project makes its excesses tolerable, as does the swiftness of the storytelling.

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Yup, it’s unbelievably good. Based on a true story, this strongly acted eight-episode procedural miniseries takes us inside a justice system that utterly fails rape survivors. It’s about a series of attacks in Washington and Colorado, and the dynamic detectives — played by Merritt Wever and Toni Collette — who join forces to investigate them. It’s also very much about the survivors of these rapes, one of whom — touchingly played by Kaitlyn Dever — is treated so poorly by male detectives that she ultimately denies the rape. Wever is, as usual, remarkable as a soulful cop who refuses to re-victimize the women she is trying to help. Her chemistry with Collette is pitch perfect, as the two women with very different temperaments share a passion for getting rapists off the streets.

Daisy Haggard as Miri in "Back to Life." Luke Varley/Luke Varley/SHOWTIME

“Back to Life” (Showtime)

I fell in love with this little, precisely observed portrait of a woman recently released from prison, which is from some of the executive producers of “Fleabag.” A fast but meaningful watch at only six half-hour episodes, it follows an anguished — and yet touchingly buoyant — 36-year-old woman who has just been released after serving 18 years in prison. Miri (played by co-writer Daisy Haggard, who was the sourpuss head of comedy on “Episodes”) is trying to restart her life, but her family and neighbors have a hard time letting her do so. It’s like a light version of the more meditative “Rectify,” with some wonderful humor from Geraldine James as Miri’s pent-up mum and a masterfully gradual unraveling of Miri’s original crime. The series was just renewed, and I’ll be first in line when it returns.

“Sex Education” (Netflix)

This comic portrait of teen sexuality could have been a British version of “American Pie.” Instead, it’s about the emotional underpinnings of emerging sexuality and gender, told with good humor and plenty of wisdom. Asa Butterfield is hugely sympathetic as 16-year-old Otis, who is terrified of sex, and Gillian Anderson shows her expert comic timing as his sex therapist mother. The twist is that Otis winds up counseling his high school friends on their sexual experiences, despite — or perhaps because of — his own hang-ups. It’s a sunny pleasure.

ALSO

“Shrill” on Hulu is a great look into the coming of age of Aidy Bryant’s Annie, who constantly deals with other people’s judgment of her weight.

“The Bisexual” on Hulu is one of my favorite unknown comedies. It’s a fresh twist on the coming-out story, as a lesbian named Leila (played by writer-director Desiree Akhavan) realizes she is bisexual, much to the chagrin of her long-term partner.

“Feel Good” on Netflix is Canadian comic Mae Martin’s semi-autobiographical story of her history as an addict and being involved with a “straight” woman. Big added plus in this smart two-season tale: Lisa Kudrow as Mae’s mother.

“Gentleman Jack” on HBO is about an open, gender-fluid lesbian in 1830s England, featuring a powerhouse performance by Suranne Jones.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com.