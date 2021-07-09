The Big To-Do: Scarlett Johansson spins a web, new music for old(er) fans, plus Paul McCartney

FILM: The Scarlett Johansson vehicle “Black Widow” hews to the “established Marvel movie formula — hire great actors, sprinkle the script with smarts, shovel on the sensationalism, and play to the fans,” writes Globe film critic Ty Burr. But even dazzling turns by Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh can’t save this “family reunion of double-crossing assassins” from its 2½-star fate. The film is “fiery. It’s big. It’s deafening. It’s dull. ”

Welcome back to The Big To-Do. Reality and social media wisecracking synced up this week with the announcement that the 2021 Topsfield Fair is on. Nature really is healing, and it looks like a giant pumpkin.

“Black Widow” is Scarlett Johansson’s ninth Marvel movie, and that’s just the tip of her fascinating iceberg of a career. “Early on, Johansson’s facial expressions represented a constant battle among blankness, sullenness, and sultriness,” the Globe’s Mark Feeney writes in a deep dive into her filmography. “Which of the three won out would determine the shape of her career. Except something unexpected happened: Battle gave way to alliance.”

François Ozon’s “Summer of 85” “looks like a sunny, sybaritic gay coming-of-age story along the lines of Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Call Me By Your Name’ (2017),″ Burr writes in a 3-star review, “but it turns out to be something darker and more ambiguous, less about sexuality than self.” Uncertainty and ambiguity abound as the film “balances intriguingly but a little too murkily on a fulcrum of unreliable narration.”

Zachary Heinzerling’s documentary “McCartney 3,2,1” features famed record producer Rick Rubin interviewing Paul McCartney “with the seeming randomness of free association and stream of consciousness,” writes Globe correspondent Peter Keough. “Not only is the [six-episode] series an in-depth look into the creative process and an account of a unique cultural moment but it also evokes the workings of memory and the passage of time.”

POP MUSIC: Tackling “the notion that people tend to stop listening to new music around the time they turn 30,” a team of Globe experts offer “a plethora of current singers and bands that should appeal to folks whose musical glory years spanned from Woodstock to the first wave of MTV,” writes Marc Hirsch. Hirsch, Ken Capobianco, Maura Johnston, and Stuart Munro play “you may also like” with artists ranging from George Clinton to Lucinda Williams.

CLASSICAL MUSIC: Talk about walking the talk. Sheffield Chamber Players’ motto is “Bringing Chamber Music Home,” and the ensemble — which launches a commissioning project with a string quartet by Kevin Day this fall — performs in private homes. “Part of our goal of creating community around music is really to be clear that this is open to anyone who wants to host,” executive director Christina English tells the Globe’s A.Z. Madonna.

Savannah Lee Smith (left) and Jordan Alexander in the new "Gossip Girl." Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

TV: Remember all that clamoring for a reboot of “Gossip Girl”? Me neither, but it’s here, and “it all seems very much the same as it did by the end of the first series,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. “Tired and repetitive.” Kristen Bell is back as the narrator, and the visible characters “all seem woke enough to understand just how unattractive their lavish lifestyles might appear to those without funding.”

In Mike White’s comedy miniseries “The White Lotus,” guests at a resort in Hawaii “try to relax, and since White wrote it, there will be plenty of dark satire in the mix,” Gilbert writes. The “promising” ensemble includes Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, and Murray Bartlett (“Looking”).

“We should admire sharks, and we should be terrified of them at the same time,” says Gilbert. Shark Week starts Sunday with a lineup that features Tiffany Haddish and Johnny Knoxville. If you know, you know.

“Product names aim for profundity only to land on pretentiousness,” writes the Globe’s Don Aucoin, and some of the most egregious recent offenders are “the streaming services that have proliferated like cicadas, many of them bearing self-important plus signs: Paramount+, Disney+, Discovery+, Apple TV+, BET+, ESPN+, Hulu+ ... It’s no longer enough to just gild the lily; the lily must now be ballyhooed as a veritable garden, in full bloom.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas, including life with the not-yet-vaccine-eligible under-12 set. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times. This week, newsletter author Kara Baskin points readers to “places that combine great outdoor seating — or picnic-friendly packaging — with kid-approved menus.” Sign up for the newsletter here.

THEATER: Donald Margulies’s “Shipwrecked!” tells the story of Louis de Rougemont “As Told by Himself,” an unreliable narrator based on a real person. At Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, writes Globe critic Don Aucoin, Rodney Witherspoon II “captures de Rougemont’s wonderment as one adventure succeeds another, and, later, Louis’s desolation as he goes from the toast of London to the object of derision as scholars and journalists seek to debunk his tales.”

Adapting “The Tempest” for current public-health conditions began with “a crazy leap of faith,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s Steven Maler tells Globe correspondent Terry Byrne. It’s trimmed to 100 minutes (”a comfortable amount of time to sit”) without an intermission, but some things never change: “Every time you begin directing a play you think about the story you want to tell.”

Tony Award winner Harriet Harris is reveling in the return of in-person theater to the Berkshires, where she’s booked high-profile roles in “The Importance of Being Earnest” and the solo show “Eleanor” (as in Roosevelt). In a chat with Globe correspondent Christopher Wallenberg, Harris, perhaps best known for playing the ruthless agent Bebe on “Frasier,” says, “Having played so many bad people and so many people with ill intent, it’s nice to be able to play a compassionate, kind-hearted character.”

Firelei Báez's installation at the ICA Watershed. Chuck Choi/Courtesy Firelei Báez and James Cohan, New York

VISUAL ART: The ICA Watershed is back with Firelei Báez’s “To breathe full and free.” The Dominican-American artist “is putting forth the simple notion that, in the colonial world, the quest for freedom from faraway oppressors was not unique to the United States,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. She “intertwines forces seen largely as good — freedom and independence — tainted by prejudice and not worthy of unexamined reverence.”

The Indigenous, Black, and white artists selected for “Another Crossing: Artists Revisit the Mayflower Voyage,” at Fuller Craft Museum, created work that “offers a kind of grace, making space to grapple with the complexity of this history,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. “For centuries, the Pilgrim story has been whitewashed. This show is corrective.”

The multidisciplinary artist Savannah Knoop “addresses the news’s bodily impact” in the pieces that make up ”Soothing the Seams.” The show “starts playfully and gets prickly, then personal,” writes McQuaid. “The news engulfs us, but maybe in some small way we can alter it. Slow down, this exhibition seems to say.” At Brown University’s David Winton Bell Gallery.

Unvaccinated art lovers can take advantage of a great deal at the Peabody Essex Museum on Fridays through Aug. 13: free admission and free Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shots. At the Salem museum, reports Globe correspondent Riana Buchman, “masks are out; vaccinations are in.”

FOOD & DINING: Dealing with summer weather can be as simple as busting out a package of ice pops, but local food professionals have plenty of other tempting ideas for what to eat and drink to beat the heat. “Head to a nearby lake, ocean beach, or rocky cliff, rooftop pool, backyard deck, or restaurant patio,” advises Globe correspondent Lisa Zwirn. If you insist.

LOVE LETTERS: Ready for a fresh start? Aren’t we all? The theme of Season 5 of the Love Letters podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “New Beginnings.” The episodes tell stories about love that’s new, revived, reinvented, and full of hope. In the latest installment, sportscaster Trenni Kusnierek discusses a change of heart in her attitude toward “boyfriend people.” Listen here.

BOOKS: Mary Gauthier’s new memoir, “Saved by a Song,” begins in a Dorchester jail cell and ends in Nashville, where she’s a celebrated songwriter. “Music and song is a powerful thing,” the former Boston restaurateur says in a Q&A with Globe correspondent Lauren Daley. “I don’t think the most important part of the book is my story. I think the most important part is the power of song.”

LOOK AGAIN: London is the center of the sports world this weekend, with the Wimbledon title matches preceding Sunday’s European Championship Italy-England final. But the best sports story of the week is a delightful look at Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino and “Earthing,” his pregame ritual of walking around ballparks barefoot. He’s “just trying to connect with the environment I’m going to be in every day,” Ottavino tells the Globe’s Stan Grossfeld.