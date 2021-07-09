On the Common, a public restroom wrapped with beautiful art

Chavez’s “Togetherness” is wrapped around the public restroom trailer that opened Thursday, a project spearheaded by the nonprofit Friends of the Public Garden. Find it near the intersection of Beacon and Charles streets.

Artist Silvia López Chavez has made her mark on the Prudential Center , the MBTA , and the Harvard Kennedy School . And now, her work can be seen on Boston Common.

“For the past couple of years they’ve been using imagery that is old maps of Boston or old imagery of Boston,” Chavez said in an interview. “They thought it would be nice to create something fresh and new and more reflective of this past year, also in a way that feels more celebratory.”

The end result? Bursts of bright, textured patterns over a deep blue background. Geometric shapes intermingle with imagery of flora and the sun, with a pair of almost-touching hands as the centerpiece.

“The idea was, for me, to reconvene,” Chavez said of the mural wrap. “Not only with each other but also with the nature and the park and city.”

Friends of the Public Garden began installing public restrooms in 2018 with funding from the Harold Whitworth Pierce Charitable Trust (and no bathrooms in 2020 due to the pandemic). Next to the trailer is a kiosk with on-site security while the restrooms are open, with daily hours from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. through the end of October. They are also cleaned every four hours.

Elizabeth Vizza, president of Friends of the Public Garden, said in an interview that she worried artists wouldn’t want their designs on a public restroom.

Chavez, however, said the mural wrap project appealed to her for that very reason. “I have been there at times where it’s impossible to find a bathroom,” she said. “It’s crucial for residents, for tourists, even populations like homeless people that just don’t have a place to go.”

Chavez, who lives in Chelsea, said “Togetherness” took her about 16 to 20 hours to create, and features a mix of digital design and analog components printed on vinyl. The hands were drawn with watercolors.

The three-dimensional nature of the trailer, she said, also attracted her to the project. “I love being able to work with structure,” said Chavez, who completed a similar wraparound for the Cambridge Public Library in 2019. “You see how things connect, and I love to do that.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com