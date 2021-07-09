Kiefer Sutherland to take on the role of FDR in ‘The First Lady’

Showtime is loading up the cast of “The First Lady” with tons of stars. Kiefer Sutherland, best known as the grunting, immortal Jack Bauer of “24,” is the latest name to join the production. He’ll play Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The series, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date, will focus on the women, as the title indicates, and those actresses are making this one of the more eagerly awaited post-pandemic projects. Gillian Anderson is playing Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Pfeiffer is playing Betty Ford, and Viola Davis is playing Michelle Obama.