New music for the out-of-it

The year was 1996. Abe Simpson, middle-aged father, was addressing his teenage son Homer, soon (in television time) about to experience the same gulf between his music-hungry youth and an advanced adulthood that was utterly disconnected from the sonic zeitgeist of his children’s generation. And so, with the “Homerpalooza” episode, “The Simpsons” got an early jump on a dynamic that has become entrenched enough over the last decade or so that it’s taken on the weight of cliché: the notion that people tend to stop listening to new music around the time they turn 30.

“I used to be with it, but then they changed what ‘it’ was. Now what I’m with isn’t ‘it,’ and what’s ‘it’ seems weird and scary to me.”

Despite my having just referenced a 25-year-old episode of a 32-year-old show, this isn’t a phenomenon that tends to pop up in other media. Gen Xers and even Boomers don’t stop going to new movies by new directors and starring new actors. Jokes about “Law & Order,” “Blue Bloods,” and “NCIS” aside, viewers old enough to run for president generally don’t stick exclusively to reruns because modern TV shows just don’t make sense to them. But there’s something about music that leaves folks behind like little else.

Fear not, ancient ones! There’s no need to wall yourself in with Super Deluxe Editions of albums you purchased in your youth and ticket stubs from reunion tours of bands of yore. It may seem like they don’t make ‘em like they used to, but we live in a time of unbounded stylistic eras. Genres and subgenres may rise and fall in mass popularity, but there are modern artists currently eking out respectable careers who are substantially recapitulating musical eras from decades gone by, when their parents or even grandparents — like you! — walked the earth.

Imagine it’s 1968: The Beatles are imploding privately but are still peaking artistically, Led Zeppelin is ascendant, Jimi Hendrix is wrenching the possibilities of electric guitar unassailably into the future, James Brown and Sly Stone are inventing and codifying funk practically by the day. Music is spinning forward in uncountable directions at a still-heady clip. Now imagine that Tiny Tim wasn’t merely a novelty one-off but one of the year’s most massively successful pop stars, with “Tiptoe Through The Tulips” kicking off a run of throwback singles that dominate radio and bend contemporary music toward a style that peaked around 1929, four decades earlier. Congratulations: You’ve just invented the Weeknd.

Like that artist’s updating of the dark-tinged synthpop of the early ’80s into contemporary chartbusters, there’s a plethora of current singers and bands that should appeal to folks whose musical glory years spanned from Woodstock to the first wave of MTV. If Carole King feels like a cozy sweater, there’s a Sara Bareilles or two waiting for you. The Disco Stus of the world have a 21st-century diva to elevate in Dua Lipa. H.E.R. and St. Vincent have both, in different ways, picked up the mantle of Prince, just as Marina and Lorde have for Kate Bush. Do you like Stevie Nicks but wish she howled like Siouxsie? Say hello to Florence + The Machine. Wish someone picked up on the bottomless depth of Cass Elliot’s voice? Nicole Atkins would like a word. Feel like music reached its apex around the time of the Stylistics and the Delfonics? Bruno Mars is trying really hard, people.

All of which is to say that there’s more than enough music coming out these days that there’s sure to be an “it” you can be with right this very second. No nostalgia necessary.