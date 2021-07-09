The whip-smart British comedy ‘This Way Up’ is the perfect post-pandemic binge

Our slow but steady emergence from the worst of the pandemic has presented a problem for television. We had plenty of thoughtful doom-and-gloom shows — “ I May Destroy You ,” “ Ozark ” — to get us through the dystopian days, and no shortage of feel-good watches — “ Emily in Paris ,” “ Ted Lasso ” — when we needed to be reminded of the light at the end of the tunnel.

There is a moment in the second season of “This Way Up” that you could almost miss — it’s mumbled, at the end of a minor scene, verging on a throwaway line. Aine, a brazen 30-something London woman played by the show’s creator and writer, Aisling Bea, has just finished a barely pre-pandemic dinner with her new beau, Richard, and his crude friend. The friend assures them he’ll be back in London soon, “if this cough thing doesn’t get me.” Aine laughs nervously.

But now that the light is upon us, the tunnel fading from view, what are modern-day TV shows to do? Ignore the pandemic, like “The Unicorn”? Place it center stage, like “Superstore”? Focus on the continuing feelings of isolation, or fixate on the relief? “This Way Up,” which drops its second season on Hulu on Friday, has found a graceful middle ground, respecting and straddling the themes of loneliness and hope without harping on them.

“This Way Up” is an overlooked, bingeable gem. I polished off the first season in a weekend, the 20-minute, six episode format irresistibly “Fleabag”-esque, but lighter and more buoyant ― more quips, slightly less desperation behind them. If humor was how Fleabag distanced herself from the world, then it’s how Aine processes it earnestly, choosing the medicine of laughter time and time again, without ever forgetting it’s a medicine.

The shamelessly self-conscious performance by Bea is impossible not to fall in love with — it’s no wonder she clinched the Breakthrough Talent award at the 2020 BAFTAs (the British equivalent of the Emmys). Her background as a stand-up comic is clear in every searingly clever one-liner she utters. But the writing is more than these zingers ― the cast of characters (particularly Tobias Menzies as client-turned-lover Richard and Sharon Horgan as her overbearing and distanced sister, Shona) remind us that there is no monopoly on pain, and of both the hope and the fury contained in that sentiment. Each character in Aine’s orbit is somehow both deeply scarred and doing just fine, a refreshing balancing act. The show, the performances, and the execution are all an exercise in empathy, and it’s a sight to see.

The first season of “This Way Up,” which premiered in 2019, follows Aine after she is released from rehab following a suicide attempt. Aine, who teaches English as a second language through a curriculum of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “Love Island,” is quippy, irreverent, and “just jokes,” as she describes herself. When we meet Aine, she’s getting by, but her sister’s chronic concern over her well-being impedes Aine’s ability to have the odd bad day.

The second season takes place in a nebulous spot in Before Times, when the sight of a face mask was off-putting and we could all still marvel about “how crazy the news is,” as Richard puts it. It neither omits the pandemic nor is defined by it, but is clearly informed by it.

“You can miss anything,” Aine tells her class. “Sometimes you don’t even know what it is.”

Aine, played by Aisling Bea in "This Way Up," teaches English as a second language. Rekha Garton/Channel 4/Hulu/Channel 4

In a 2019 interview with Britain’s Channel 4, Bea, who starred opposite Paul Rudd in 2019′s “Living With Yourself,” described “This Way Up” as “a comedy about loneliness.” The show basks in this and other uncomfortable contradictions. Aine is building a future — starting her own teaching business, trying on wedding dresses with her engaged sister — despite not being sure that she trusts the future at all. The show never explains what motivated Aine to attempt to take her own life, a brilliant choice that saturates every emotion. Her moments of joy are a triumph, her instances of sadness a terror.

Aine’s recovery is not linear — “the dailiness of it can get sort of relentless,” she says in season one — and, at this moment, neither is ours. Bea is a comfort, telling us that it’s okay if our unravelings don’t go away as soon as the crisis does. The show is an ode to baby steps.

“This Way Up” is the latest in a line of cerebral and whipsmart British dark comedies that reflect the imperfect salve of humor on the imperfect wound of grief. The show, which is not particularly plot-driven, has been rightfully likened by critics to “Fleabag” (which Bea seems to have her fun with — the first scene of season two talks of priests and confession booths). It could also stand to be compared with Ricky Gervais’s “After Life.” These series — with their honestly ambiguous portrayals of the whiplash of pain, of the relief valve of a joke, of always waiting for the other shoe to drop — fit the current moment to a T.

The season’s last episode, aptly, has a title card at the end proclaiming that it is “written for anyone who needs a reminder to find hope” — a feeling we need now more than ever, even in our television.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com