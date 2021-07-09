Harvard Business School’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer to start in September

Harvard Business School will head into the fall with its first chief diversity and inclusion officer, in a move that establishes a key structure outlined in its plan for long-term racial equity.

Terrill Drake will lead the development of a strategy to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion within the school. One of his key tasks, according to HBS’s racial equity action plan, is to formulate a plan for culture change that will require students, faculty, and staff to sharpen their interpersonal skills.

“I’m excited and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the charge on diversity, equity, and inclusion at Harvard Business School,” Drake said in a press release. “The commitment to improve, and the humility with which the School has approached the work thus far, sets the stage for real progress in the years ahead.”