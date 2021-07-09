My husband is working on himself, but is that enough?

Q. About six months ago, I wrote to you after a very lonely move to a new city for my husband’s job. I’m happy to say that things are generally better. I’ve started working in the office (instead of remotely) and have gotten to know a few co-workers whose company I really enjoy. We finally found a home after spending a few months in a crowded apartment, so I feel more settled. Now that the weather is nice, we’re meeting some neighbors, and since the pandemic is ebbing, we’ve been able to visit friends and family back home. I wish I could say my marriage was better. I know it’s not bad, but I would still describe it as “mediocre,” as I did in my last letter. Hubby started therapy for his ongoing anxiety issues, which has been marginally helpful for his mind-set, but I’d really like to start couples therapy together to work on some larger issues.

Meanwhile, a former colleague I’ve been infatuated with (I wrote about him in my last letter) is always on my mind. He’s been the best friend to me during this whole crazy year, and I realized that although I’m not physically attracted to him, I love him and miss him dearly. I’ve seen him twice since we moved: once for a socially distant outdoor walk, and another for a gathering with several (former) co-workers after we’d all been vaccinated. I’ve now met his wife over Zoom, and have e-mailed her about plans to get our families together sometime this summer, which I think will be good for us. I have to let go of the idea that he’ll ever be anything more than a dear, distant friend. You (and your readers) pointed out that he’s a “mirage” for the marriage I’d like to have, which is painfully true. I can’t pretend that I haven’t enjoyed a little male attention, even if it’s platonic. This friend is a great listener who lifts me up and makes me laugh, while my husband is a pessimist who only listens well to things that concern him directly.

I know I need to focus on what I’ve got right in from of me, but I’m afraid that suggesting couples counseling might be too big of an ask right now, given the baby steps my hubby is taking with his own therapy. I just don’t know how to be happy in this so-so state of marriage, especially with all I’ve given up in my personal and professional life to accommodate this move. For him. Maybe this is more of an update than question, but advice is welcome.

(NOT AS) LOST IN RELOCATION

A. I’m so happy to hear things are moving in the right direction with your job and friendly neighbors. Other people are a help right now.

I’m still concerned about the fact that most of your letter is about your former colleague, who gives you the attention you wish you were getting from your husband. You’re still focused on this other man and how to fit him into your life. It would’ve been helpful to hear more about how your husband’s behavior has changed.

You ask if couples counseling is too much for your husband while he’s going through his own therapy. I don’t think it is. It might be a great time for him to apply the work he’s doing for himself to couples work. I do know there’s a therapy shortage right now, depending on where you live (I do plan to write more about this topic). He might be more successful asking his own therapist for ideas about where to go with you.

I also think you’ll get more information about your marriage over time, especially if you can continue to be social with others (safely). The world is newly open for many people. The real, more social start to this new chapter of your lives was delayed, and you still don’t know what life there is like with him.

Tell him you want to work on this with him — with help.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Interesting that your husband is in therapy for his issue and you want to go to couples therapy for your marriage. No therapy [for just you]?

JIM-IN-LITTLETON





Instead of couples counseling I suggest you do individual counseling for yourself. Just as your husband is doing. I believe that will produce better results for you and your marriage than couples counseling.

BIGSIGH





You contacted the wife to get the families together because you figure going through his wife makes it innocent. It’s not. After your last letter I told you it’s OK to have a best friend that’s not your significant other, but going through the wife to get together proves he’s not a best friend, but someone you want to be with.

CUPPAJOESEATTLE





I’m a little surprised that meeting the wife didn’t take the air out of the emotional affair. I would have thought it would be a serious buzz kill.

ALLUSERNAMESARETAKEN





Stop the Zoom calls with his wife and e-mails about summer vacation get-togethers. That’s not distant enough. Thoughts of this guy are ruining any hope of a happy marriage. If you’re serious about trying to save your marriage you’ll stop all communication with fantasy guy.

JACQUISMITH





I think you’re looking for a quick fix. Your letter reads like “I’m doing everything right so why don’t things feel better?” It takes time to settle into a new city and a new job and the work that your husband is doing is going to take time. I’m throwing the therapy card — you need to also work on yourself.

SURFERROSA





You need to be a happy person first, before you can be a happy partner in a relationship, regardless of who the other person is. Instead of grasping for external happiness lifelines through relationships and men, work on YOU. Decide what makes YOU happy. The rest falls into place after that.

MAJORISSUES

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.