Blind date: ‘Sounds like the quirky kind of fun that’s right up my alley’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

HER INTERESTS: The Bruins; playing craps; watching game shows

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She’s a great listener with a tremendous sense of empathy

MELANIE: 38 / occupational therapist

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: Playing team sports — softball, flag football, pickleball

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She’s a good listener

6 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, DORCHESTER AND WALTHAM

PLACE YOUR BETS

Suzanne I thought that this could be a good way to meet new people.

Advertisement

Melanie I signed up on a whim. I read [a column] and figured, why not — sounds like the quirky kind of fun that’s right up my alley.

Suzanne I tested Zoom with a friend to make sure that my two-day-old iPad had a good mic. It did.

Melanie I did a prep session with a friend the night before — chose my top, figured out the right laptop position, discussed earrings and make-up.

Suzanne Melanie has a friendly face and smile. I was only able to see her from mid-chest up.

Melanie I logged in and saw Suzanne. Suzanne appeared to be older than my age range for dating.

ROLLING THE DICE

Suzanne Melanie is very active and participates in many sports. She is an occupational therapist and got her master’s at Tufts. She has a cat named Luna whom she adopted during the pandemic. She is allergic to cats and has been desensitizing with the assistance of her brother and his cats.

Melanie We both generally work in the medical field. Her work is some sort of technical training for practitioners at MGH.

Suzanne We both have master’s degrees and cats. I’m sure that there are other commonalities that we did not discuss.

Advertisement

Melanie Suzanne owns a condo in Dorchester and talked about how much she loves her neighborhood. Apparently, people in Dorchester discuss where they live in terms of “parishes” — as in, “What parish do you live in?” I had never heard this, so that was an interesting new piece of information.

Suzanne I ordered no food. Instead, I had one of my [meal order company] Daily Harvest dinner bowls.

Melanie I got a bottle of limoncello and scallop risotto from Sophia’s Grotto.

Suzanne I was comfortable with Melanie. We did struggle a bit to find points of discussion.

Melanie Suzanne is clearly a smart and thoughtful person, and I enjoyed her approach to dating and the fun, offbeat things she shared. One of her interests is going to the casino. I don’t dislike the casino, but having it on a short list of interests isn’t really something that appeals to me.

BUSTED

Suzanne The conversation lulled. I asked if we should try this in person. She said, yes, albeit with some hesitation. We exchanged numbers.

Melanie I tried to keep an open mind, but it was clear to me fairly early on that it would not make sense to pursue a second date. I let her know that I thought we should end. She asked if I would be interested in an in-person date, and I always flub this part — I gave a non-committal “sure” and suggested we exchange numbers. Learning how to politely demur is something I need to work on.

Advertisement

SECOND DATE?

Suzanne No. Melanie has informed me that she is not interested in another date. It’s OK.

Melanie No, there was not enough connection to try to make it work.

POST- MORTEM

Suzanne / B

Melanie / B