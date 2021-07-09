The day I realized no one will ever love me like my mother did

When she was 66, she suddenly started forgetting the words for things. It turned out she had an inoperable brain tumor, a glioblastoma; life expectancy, less than six months. She greeted this news with one of her usual sharp, unsentimental, and piercingly astute observations. “Isn’t life interesting?”

My mother was the strongest person I knew. A dazzlingly articulate woman — possessor of a doctorate, summa cum laude, from Radcliffe — she could recite whole scenes from Shakespeare from memory. She was funny and sometimes embarrassing, with a voice that could reach to the back of any room, and a laugh that went even further.

Advertisement

She died that fall, a month before my 35th birthday. That was 32 years ago.

The other day I woke up feeling oddly unsettled. Though my life contains a number of minefields now — the anniversary of my second husband’s death, the anniversary of our wedding, just two years earlier — I could see no reason why that particular date would carry any unusual significance. Then it came to me. I had just surpassed the age my mother was when she left the planet.

It’s strange, getting to be older than your mother. I stand on the front lines now, without a flank of elders marching before me. I don’t feel old. I’m not ready to give up wearing short skirts or — despite the pandemic-inspired push toward going gray — coloring my hair. Even with a funky knee, I still hike up mountains and plunge into bodies of water. I avoid the position embraced by some of my contemporaries, that the last good music came out sometime in the ’70s.

But I have no mother. No father. (I listen often to Gillian Welch’s song “Orphan Girl” — those two words send a shiver down my spine.) Partly this means that with the exception of my older sister, there is nobody who remembers the day of my birth.

Advertisement

It surprises me, as a woman who lost her last parent decades back (I was 27 when my father died), that some friends my age still have at least one of theirs. For some, it’s become a crushing burden. Still, I envy anyone who got to have her mother around during all the big — and hard — life moments. So many things have happened since my mother’s death. She would have had so much to say about them.

All three of my children are older now than I was when their grandmother died. I’ve pointed this out to them. “You have to understand,” I say — speaking of how poorly I dealt with my divorce from their father, how much I cried, or lost my temper, or the time I took an entire gallon of milk and poured it over my head in the middle of our kitchen — ”I don’t have a mother.” As if that explains everything.

That they still have a mother may not provide much in the way of actual emotional protection or comfort. But so long as you’ve got a mother, some small piece of the illusion endures.

Thirty-two years since my sister placed a bag containing our mother’s ashes into my hands, I now know the other part. The day you lose your last parent is the day it hits you: It may well be that nobody, ever again, will love you as your mother did. Nobody will be quite so endlessly fascinated by everything you do. Then comes the thought: You’re next.

Advertisement

I’m not on my last legs yet, but seven months before she took her last breath, my mother never supposed she was, either. I think it’s her death — too young — that may be part of why I live as I do. Knowing I could die tomorrow inspires me to dive into a lake today, and when I emerge from the water I’ll dance under the stars. If it turns out that tomorrow is not my last day, I will hardly regret either one of those choices.

Joyce Maynard’s 10th novel, “Count the Ways,” will be released on July 13 (she’ll speak virtually at Wellesley Books that night). Send comments to magazine@globe.com. Tell your story. Email your 650-word essay on a relationship to connections@globe.com. Please note: We do not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.



