For sale: Homes with in-ground pools

$519,900
11 CUTTER STREET / WAKEFIELD
SQUARE FEET 1,400
LOT SIZE 0.21 acres
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1
LAST SOLD FOR $385,000 in 2014
PROS At the very end of a dead-end street near Lake Quannapowitt, this 1942 Cape sits on a roomy lot with mature trees, a big, level yard, and an in-ground pool. Enter through a mudroom area into a living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. The remodeled kitchen is the hub of the first floor, open to both the family room and a dining room, and features white quartz counters, gray tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Past an updated bathroom, a bedroom in back has glass doors that open to the pool and patio. Two upstairs bedrooms feature English cottage-style arched doors. Updates include a newer roof and new siding.
Advertisement
CONS The upstairs bedrooms are quite small, and the property abuts railroad tracks.
Aldo Masciave, Leading Edge Real Estate, 781-883-0896, aldoatleadingedge.com
$950,000
14 KINGSTON STREET / READING
SQUARE FEET 2,467
LOT SIZE 0.15 acres
BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2.5
LAST SOLD FOR $245,00 in 1996
PROS A colorful farmer’s porch invites you into this 1889 Victorian with central air. Off the entryway, find an open study with built-ins and window seat, plus a powder room nearby. From the living room, glass pocket doors reveal the dining room and a dramatic family room beyond — the latter with arched windows, skylights, cathedral ceiling, and a gas stone fireplace. The adjacent new kitchen sports wavy blue tile backsplash, quartz counters, and a four-seat island. Sliders open to a deck and luxuriously landscaped pool area. Upstairs, two bedrooms share a new bath, and a third includes a walk-in closet and private bath with step-in shower, spa tub, and marble double vanity. A fourth bedroom comprises the top floor.
CONS No backyard.
Advertisement
Juliet Leydon, Juliet & Co. at Compass, 781-760-9781, 14kingston.com
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.