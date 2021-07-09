For sale: Homes with in-ground pools

LOT SIZE 0.21 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $385,000 in 2014

PROS At the very end of a dead-end street near Lake Quannapowitt, this 1942 Cape sits on a roomy lot with mature trees, a big, level yard, and an in-ground pool. Enter through a mudroom area into a living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. The remodeled kitchen is the hub of the first floor, open to both the family room and a dining room, and features white quartz counters, gray tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Past an updated bathroom, a bedroom in back has glass doors that open to the pool and patio. Two upstairs bedrooms feature English cottage-style arched doors. Updates include a newer roof and new siding.

Advertisement

CONS The upstairs bedrooms are quite small, and the property abuts railroad tracks.

The pool at 11 Cutter Street. Handout

Aldo Masciave, Leading Edge Real Estate, 781-883-0896, aldoatleadingedge.com

$950,000

14 KINGSTON STREET / READING

14 Kingston Street, Reading. Handout/JEREMIAH TRUE

SQUARE FEET 2,467

LOT SIZE 0.15 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2.5

LAST SOLD FOR $245,00 in 1996

PROS A colorful farmer’s porch invites you into this 1889 Victorian with central air. Off the entryway, find an open study with built-ins and window seat, plus a powder room nearby. From the living room, glass pocket doors reveal the dining room and a dramatic family room beyond — the latter with arched windows, skylights, cathedral ceiling, and a gas stone fireplace. The adjacent new kitchen sports wavy blue tile backsplash, quartz counters, and a four-seat island. Sliders open to a deck and luxuriously landscaped pool area. Upstairs, two bedrooms share a new bath, and a third includes a walk-in closet and private bath with step-in shower, spa tub, and marble double vanity. A fourth bedroom comprises the top floor.

CONS No backyard.

Advertisement

The pool at 14 Kingston Street. Jeremiah True

Juliet Leydon, Juliet & Co. at Compass, 781-760-9781, 14kingston.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.