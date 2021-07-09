Your Week Ahead 7/12 to 7/18

Enjoy the sunset while kayaking through the Crane Wildlife Refuge. Paddling 2½ to 3½ miles along the largest contiguous salt marsh in New England, you’ll see egrets, herons, and other shorebirds. Tickets start at $70. Must be 15 or older, and a strong swimmer. 5:30 p.m. Register at thetrustees.org .

Light up your summer night with Firefly Friends at the Blue Hills Trailside Museum in Milton. Take part in crafts and learn more about fireflies as you indulge in ice cream. Follow that up wtith a night hike to watch for these luminous insects. Tickets start at $30. 7:30 p.m. Register at massaudubon.org.

3. Saturday: Outdoor Concert

Rock out at Joe’s Field at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art as Wilco bandmates Jeff Tweedy and Nels Cline perform a benefit concert for the North Adams museum’s support of emerging artists and all forms of art-making. The show starts at 8 p.m. rain or shine. Tickets start at $75 at massmoca.org.

4. Sunday: Walk in Her Shoes

Follow in the footsteps of women who altered the course of the nation. This walking tour of Remarkable Women of Jamaica Plain, hosted by Boston By Foot, illuminates abolitionists, scientists, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, and others. The tour begins at the Green Street T station at 4 p.m. Registration required at bostonbyfoot.org.

5. Sunday: 88 Keys and a Mic

He’s played Carnegie Hall and L’Olympia in Paris, and now he’s making his Rockport debut. Singer-songwriter and jazz pianist Peter Cincotti takes the stage at the Shalin Liu Performance Center for shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at rockportmusic.org.

