Active shooter reported in Middleborough; police issue shelter in place order for some residents

Police in Middleborough were pursuing an “active shooter” in military fatigues Friday morning and urging residents in one area to shelter in place.
Middleborough police confirmed the presence of the gunman via Facebook around 9:45 a.m.
“ACTIVE SHOOTER,” the Police Department posted. “In the area of 201 West Grove Street (Rte. 28) STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA !!!!! Anyone living on Evergreen shelter in place! More information as it becomes available.”
It wasn’t clear if anyone had been injured.
State Police said via Twitter that the suspect had reportedly been clad in fatigues.
“Incident reported approx 9:14 am, area of Grove St, male suspect reportedly wearing fatigues fled into woods west of Evergreen at Rt 28,” troopers tweeted. “MSP patrols & tactical units assisting local officers and @SEMLEC_SAR @MiddleboroughPD has initiated reverse-911 shelter in place call.”
The agency also described the call as a “reported shots fired incident.”
This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information is released.
