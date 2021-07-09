Active shooter reported in Middleborough; police issue shelter in place order for some residents

Police in Middleborough were pursuing an “active shooter” in military fatigues Friday morning and urging residents in one area to shelter in place.

Middleborough police confirmed the presence of the gunman via Facebook around 9:45 a.m.

“ACTIVE SHOOTER,” the Police Department posted. “In the area of 201 West Grove Street (Rte. 28) STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA !!!!! Anyone living on Evergreen shelter in place! More information as it becomes available.”