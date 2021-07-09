Aly Raisman’s dog Mylo was found

Two-time Olympian Aly Raisman reunited with her dog, Mylo, Friday nearly a week after the pup was spooked by fireworks and ran away in the Seaport District.
“MYLO IS SAFE,” Raisman, who grew up in Needham, said on Twitter at around 8:30 p.m.
“HEROES!!!” the gymnast continued, thanking Mylo’s rescuers, Carla and Gayle, and their “sweet dog.”
“Will share more soon ... but for now going to snuggle with my everything,” Raisman said, and attached a photo of the group.
HEROES!!!! MYLO IS SAFE. I HAVE HIM 😊😊😊😊 THANK YOU Carla, Gayle & her sweet dog.— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) July 10, 2021
Will share more soon… but for now going to snuggle with my everything 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/dHmyCktprt
Raisman said she did not take the dog out specifically to see the the fireworks, but that they were walking in that part of the city, and the sounds were “extremely loud.”
Raisman said she was only about two feet from her building when Mylo ran away, terrified of the display.
The six-time Olympic medalist has been active on social media, crowdsourcing help from followers and fans to find her brown dog with piercing blue eyes. She posted a reward incentive on Wednesday, two days before the dog was found.
Sending an exact location with photo/video would be so helpful & so appreciated. Thank you for the support, kindness & help. I’m hoping with some help we will be reunited soon.— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) July 6, 2021
I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing that we want to have happen. If anyone should see Mylo, please don’t post the location in social media comments, but message me directly at lynnraisman@gmail.com THANK YOU.— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) July 4, 2021
