Aly Raisman’s dog Mylo was found

“MYLO IS SAFE,” Raisman, who grew up in Needham, said on Twitter at around 8:30 p.m.

Two-time Olympian Aly Raisman reunited with her dog, Mylo, Friday nearly a week after the pup was spooked by fireworks and ran away in the Seaport District.

“Will share more soon ... but for now going to snuggle with my everything,” Raisman said, and attached a photo of the group.

Raisman said she did not take the dog out specifically to see the the fireworks, but that they were walking in that part of the city, and the sounds were “extremely loud.”

Raisman said she was only about two feet from her building when Mylo ran away, terrified of the display.

The six-time Olympic medalist has been active on social media, crowdsourcing help from followers and fans to find her brown dog with piercing blue eyes. She posted a reward incentive on Wednesday, two days before the dog was found.





