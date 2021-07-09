‘Boo Boo’ the bear killed after medical van collision in Marion, state officials confirm

The state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife confirmed the bear’s death in a statement, which didn’t refer to the animal by name but contained allusions to its recent travels. An agency spokesperson later confirmed the bear referred to in the statement was in fact Boo Boo.

In a sad end to a mystery that had lingered since a medical van struck a black bear in Marion on June 24, state officials on Friday confirmed that the animal died of its injuries, and that it was Boo Boo, the black bear that had been seen roaming a number of South Shore towns over the last several weeks.

MassWildlife officials discovered the bear’s remains July 6 near the scene of the June 24 crash, according to the statement, which said the remains were found in a “tall, thick brush.”

Researchers are confident the deceased bear is Boo Boo, according to the statement.

“Biologists are confident that this is the same bear which has been seen in a number of South Shore and South Coast towns ranging from Hingham to Marion,” the statement said. “Reports from the public which were coming in to MassWildlife on a daily basis ceased after the accident June 24.”

The statement added that the animal’s fate, while tragic, certainly isn’t without precedent on the open road, for bears or other species.

“Unfortunately, bears, like deer, coyotes, turtles, and other wildlife, are subject to vehicle collisions,” the statement said. “The vast majority of wildlife collisions occur on interstate and state highways. High traffic volume and high speeds are the challenges facing wildlife when navigating roadways.”

On average, state officials said, about 30 to 40 bears are killed by vehicles every year. From June 2018 to July 1, 2020, the statement said, MassWildlife logged reports of 83 bear-and-vehicle collisions. The state estimates there are at least 4,500 bears living and raising their young in the state, from Interstate 495 to the Berkshires, according to the release.

“Bears and other wildlife live in and near densely populated areas and roadways throughout the state,” the statement said. “For the most part bears and other wildlife successfully navigate the dense network of roadways using culverts, passing under bridges and overpasses as well as crossing the pavement on a regular basis. However, accidents can happen even to the most experienced road navigators, whether wildlife or people.”

Boo Boo became an Internet star this spring with video clips of his sightings along the South Shore quickly going viral.

On the morning of June 15, for example, the town of Duxbury was abuzz when local police said a resident living on Elm Street spotted Boo Boo in the backyard around 8:30 a.m. that morning eating birdseed.

“Please keep a safe distance if you see him around town, secure any outdoor food sources and avoid him if possible,” police warned residents.

A second video, posted to Facebook by Duxbury police, showed Boo Boo running off into a wooded area near Elm Street.

The Duxbury drop-in had been just the latest in a growing list of towns visited by the bear, which at the time had included Hanson, Whitman, Hingham, Marshfield, Scituate, Norwell, and Cohasset. Boo Boo’s travels had also spawned the Twitter account “@southshorebear,” which chronicled his journey across the area.

By Friday afternoon, that Twitter account was marking Boo Boo’s passing, changing its official name to “In memory of South Shore Bear,” with a profile description that said “RIP, friend. You were one of the good ones.”

“As the unofficial anthropomorphic voice of Boo Boo, we are devastated to learn of his passing,” the account tweeted Thursday, when the Patriot Ledger first reported the bear’s death. “We are grateful for the joy he brought to us in real life and on Twitter while exploring the many wonders of the South Shore. RIP Boo Boo.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.