Boston police investigate two violent crimes against women

Boston police are asking the public’s help as they investigate reports of two separate violent crimes against women that occurred in the last week, the department announced Friday.

One woman was walking to work in East Boston early Wednesday morning when a man attempted to kidnap her, police said in a statement.

The woman told police she was near the intersection of Porter Street and Bremen Street at around 4 a.m. when a man approached her and grabbed her. The man fled after the woman managed to free herself from his grasp, the statement said.