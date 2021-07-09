Boston Pride announces closing amid controversy over inclusion

“It is clear to us that our community needs and wants change without the involvement of Boston Pride. ... We care too much to stand in the way,” the board said in a statement. “Therefore, Boston Pride is dissolving. There will be no further events or programming planned, and the board is taking steps to close down the organization.”

The announcement, posted to the organization’s website Friday afternoon, came one month after Pride board president Linda DeMarco said she would resign this summer in response to complaints that the organization excluded people of color and trans people, which led some to boycott the group.

Boston Pride, the organization that for decades has organized the city’s annual LGBTQ parade, is dissolving amid a controversy over inclusion, the group’s board of directors said.

The board said it had “strived to foster an environment of diversity and unity within our organization and the community” but acknowledged “there is still work to be done.” The board said it hopes that “new leaders will emerge from the community to lead the Pride movement in Boston.”

The organization did not immediately respond to an interview request.

The dissolution threatens the city’s 50th anniversary celebration of Pride, which has already been twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and was loosely rescheduled for the fall.

The annual celebration of LGBTQ lives, which grew out of the June 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York, has become the largest single-day parade in New England and provides a huge economic boost to Boston.

In recent years, Boston Pride has been criticized by some in the LGBTQ community who say it has forgotten its activist mission and become commercialized by corporate sponsors, many of whom don’t share their other social justice concerns.

The long-simmering conflict boiled over last summer, after protests erupted nationwide over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Pride board rejected a statement drafted by its own communications team and issued a watered-down version without consulting its Black Pride subcommittee members.

Many activists felt Pride’s board was not taking their feedback and was out of touch with their concerns. Eighty percent of Pride’s volunteers quit in protest and some 2,000 people flocked to the first Black Trans Vigil at Franklin Park on the day that would have marked Boston Pride, if not for the pandemic.

Critics late last year called for boycotting Boston Pride by refusing to register for the next parade or any other event and withholding support and donations until a majority of the board was overturned. Their boycott was joined by 25 other organizations, including Boston Area Rape Crisis Center, GLAD, Mass NOW, Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts, and the Center for Black Equity.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.