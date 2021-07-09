Boston school officials back in court Friday over exam school admission criteria

Boston school officials will face questions Friday afternoon from a federal judge for not submitting racially charged text messages as evidence in an exam school case earlier this year, an action that Judge William Young already has characterized as “potentially fraud on the Court.”

A group of white and Asian parents known as the Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence is seeking to reopen the case in light of the recently discovered text messages they say show former School Committee vice chair Alexandra Oliver-Dávila and member Lorna Rivera were biased against white people.

On the night the School Committee approved the temporary plan last October via Zoom, Oliver-Dávila and Rivera exchanged disparaging texts about white parents from West Roxbury. Among the excluded text messages, Oliver-Dávila texted to Rivera, “I hate WR” in reference to West Roxbury and Rivera replied, “Sick of Westie whites.” Oliver-Dávila shot back: “Me too. I really feel like saying that.”

The withheld text messages recently came to light after an unknown person leaked them to the media, prompting Oliver-Dávila and Rivera to resign. Rivera has alleged the text messages were leaked in an effort to derail permanent changes to the exam school admission policy.

The parent coalition is hoping to convince Young to overturn his verdict in the spring that upheld the constitutionality of the temporary admission plan for Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science. The changes suspended the entrance exam for one year and instead allocated seats by grades and mostly by ZIP codes.

The group is seeking to permanently ban the school system from using ZIP codes in allocating seats, a move that led to a reduction of white and Asian applicants getting into exam schools this fall. The group also asked the court on Thursday in a new motion to issue an injunction that would require the school system to suspend the temporary admission plan and fill any empty seats at the exam schools this fall “under a single citywide competition.”

Young briefly weighed in on the case last week when he denied a request by school officials to delay Friday’s hearing, noting in an order that he considered the allegations levied by the parent coalition to be profound and serious.

Boston school officials have strongly denied they committed any wrongdoing in withholding the text messages, saying in a motion filed earlier this week “there was no direct or indirect cover up of those text messages.”

They said they never indicated in federal court the transcript was a complete record. The transcript was originally produced in response to a Globe public records request last October and officials removed text messages they deemed “personal in nature,” even though Oliver-Dávila and Rivera’s remarks were related to public testimony on the night of the vote.

“BPS attested that only the exhibit was a ‘true and accurate transcription of text messages,’ which it certainly was. BPS did not attest to it being a complete transcript of all the text messages between the two School Committee members in both their personal and public capacities under the Public Record Law,” according to the school system’s motion.

The parent coalition fired back in their motion on Thursday, saying their “so-called ‘explanations’ for the concealment of the racist text messages” were “untrue and defy logic.”

“They are nothing more than a clumsy attempt to cover-up the cover-up,” the plaintiff motion said. “The argument that ‘true and accurate’ does not mean ‘complete’ and in fact permits the secret and selective omission of damaging evidence borders on the absurd.”

Rivera and Oliver-Dávila apologized for their texts after they became public, explaining they had received many letters filled with racialized discourse opposing exam school admission changes in the days leading up to the vote. Oliver-Dávila also said the discussion brought back memories of being discriminated against as a child in West Roxbury.

The court case is reemerging as the School Committee is on a fast track to vote this month on permanently changing exam school admission criteria — a contentious debate that has pitted city neighborhoods against one another as the committee determines how to make access to the schools more equitable to applicants of all socioeconomic, geographic, and racial backgrounds.

The School Committee is expected to vote next Wednesday.









