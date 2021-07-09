Five people, including two children, injured in Halifax crash

Five people, including three children, were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Halifax late Friday afternoon, a fire official said.
The crash happened in front of 83 Pine St. at 4:43 p.m., Halifax Fire Chief Jason Viveiros said.
In all, seven people people were involved in the crash, two of whom refused treatment, he said.
The five who were injured were taken to South Shore Hospital. They are being treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Viveiros said.
The crash is being investigated by police, he said.
No further information was available.