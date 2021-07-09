Hazmat team responds to Lawrence City Hall after powdery substance found in letter

A hazmat team responded to Lawrence City Hall Friday after an election worker opened a letter containing a white, powdery substance that was later determined to be mostly sugar, city officials said.

The worker opened a letter around 3:00 p.m., officials said, discovering a white powdery substance inside. A regional hazmat team and city firefighters arrived at City Hall, located at 200 Common St., shortly after the letter was opened.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the substance was determined not to be hazardous, and contained mostly sugar. Firefighters cleared the scene around 5:45 p.m.