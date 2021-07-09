fb-pixel Skip to main content
How much rain did Rhode Island get during Tropical Storm Elsa? Here are the top rainfall totals

See how much rain fell in your city or town during the fifth storm of the 2021 hurricane season

By Carlos R. Muñoz Globe Staff,Updated July 9, 2021, 52 minutes ago
Rain from Tropical Storm Elsa pours down the Blackstone River at Ashton Mill dam in Cumberland on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Rain from Tropical Storm Elsa pours down the Blackstone River at Ashton Mill dam in Cumberland on Friday, July 9, 2021.

PROVIDENCE — Tropical Storm Elsa, the fifth storm of the 2021 hurricane season, drenched Rhode Islanders on Friday. The storm didn’t affect the Ocean State as badly as it did Florida, when it was a Category 1 hurricanebut it was strong enough put state agencies on alert and knock out power to thousands of people earlier in the day.

A flash flood warning remains in effect in Rhode Island until 9 p.m. for northwestern Bristol County, Kent County, Providence County, and northern Washington County.

The National Hurricane Center discontinued the tropical storm warning for all of Long Island and the coast of New England west of Watch Hill, R.I., during its p.m. advisory, the 38th report it issued since Elsa became a tropical storm July 1.

Elsa is now post-tropical and heading back over the Atlantic where it is expected to dissipate in the next three days.

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton, Massachusetts reports the following preliminary rainfall totals for Rhode Island as of 2:50 p.m.

Kent County

West Warwick, 2.04 inches

Theodore Francis Green Airport, 1.73 inches

Coventry, 1.72 inches

Providence County

Cranston, 1.97 inches

Glendale, 2.57 inches

North Scituate, 2.54 inches

Greenville, 2.43 inches

Cumberland, 2.25 inches

Providence, 2.13 inches

S. Glocester, 2.09 inches

Woonsocket, 1.62 inches

Washington County

University of Rhode Island Peckham Farms in Kingston, 2.77 inches

URI Plains Road in Kingston, 2.59 inches

Ashaway, 2.33 inches

East Richmond, 1.73 inches

N. Kingstown, 1.73 inches

Westerly, 1.70 inches

Wickford, 1.53 inches

Charlestown, 1.53 inches

Little Compton at noon and Conimicut Light at 9:42 a.m. reported the state’s highest wind speeds during Elsa ,at 48 mph. A 47 mph gust was reported at The Knubble at Horseneck Beach, 46 mph at Point Judith, at 41 mph at Halfway Rock.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.

