How much rain did Rhode Island get during Tropical Storm Elsa? Here are the top rainfall totals

PROVIDENCE — Tropical Storm Elsa, the fifth storm of the 2021 hurricane season, drenched Rhode Islanders on Friday. The storm didn’t affect the Ocean State as badly as it did Florida, when it was a Category 1 hurricanebut it was strong enough put state agencies on alert and knock out power to thousands of people earlier in the day.

A flash flood warning remains in effect in Rhode Island until 9 p.m. for northwestern Bristol County, Kent County, Providence County, and northern Washington County.

The National Hurricane Center discontinued the tropical storm warning for all of Long Island and the coast of New England west of Watch Hill, R.I., during its p.m. advisory, the 38th report it issued since Elsa became a tropical storm July 1.