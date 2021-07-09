How much rain did Rhode Island get during Tropical Storm Elsa? Here are the top rainfall totals

PROVIDENCE — Tropical Storm Elsa, the fifth storm of the 2021 hurricane season, drenched Rhode Islanders on Friday. The storm didn’t affect the Ocean State as badly as it did Florida, when it was a Category 1 hurricanebut it was strong enough put state agencies on alert and knock out power to thousands of people earlier in the day.
A flash flood warning remains in effect in Rhode Island until 9 p.m. for northwestern Bristol County, Kent County, Providence County, and northern Washington County.
The National Hurricane Center discontinued the tropical storm warning for all of Long Island and the coast of New England west of Watch Hill, R.I., during its p.m. advisory, the 38th report it issued since Elsa became a tropical storm July 1.
Elsa is now post-tropical and heading back over the Atlantic where it is expected to dissipate in the next three days.
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton, Massachusetts reports the following preliminary rainfall totals for Rhode Island as of 2:50 p.m.
Kent County
West Warwick, 2.04 inches
Theodore Francis Green Airport, 1.73 inches
Coventry, 1.72 inches
Providence County
Cranston, 1.97 inches
Glendale, 2.57 inches
North Scituate, 2.54 inches
Greenville, 2.43 inches
Cumberland, 2.25 inches
Providence, 2.13 inches
S. Glocester, 2.09 inches
Woonsocket, 1.62 inches
Washington County
University of Rhode Island Peckham Farms in Kingston, 2.77 inches
URI Plains Road in Kingston, 2.59 inches
Ashaway, 2.33 inches
East Richmond, 1.73 inches
N. Kingstown, 1.73 inches
Westerly, 1.70 inches
Wickford, 1.53 inches
Charlestown, 1.53 inches
Little Compton at noon and Conimicut Light at 9:42 a.m. reported the state’s highest wind speeds during Elsa ,at 48 mph. A 47 mph gust was reported at The Knubble at Horseneck Beach, 46 mph at Point Judith, at 41 mph at Halfway Rock.
