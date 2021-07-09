I-93 ramp in Boston to be closed for movie film Saturday

Instead of headlights, an on-ramp to the Tip O’Neill Tunnel in downtown Boston on Saturday will be lit up with the bright lights of Hollywood.
The on-ramp at Lincoln and Essex streets leading to Interstate 93 north will be closed from 4 p.m. to midnight, MassDOT announced.
The name of the movie production company was not disclosed.
“Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area,” MassDOT said in a statement Friday.
Several movies are currently being filmed around Boston, according to Boston.com. They include the holiday-comedy ‘Spirited’ starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, a reboot of the 1985 Chevy Chase film ‘Fletch’ starring Jon Hamm, and a film based on the Showtime series ‘Ray Donovan’ starring Liev Schreiber.
Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.