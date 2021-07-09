Injuries reported after fire at building under construction in Dorchester

Injuries were reported Friday morning when a fire broke out in a commercial building under construction in Dorchester, according to the Boston Fire Department
Firefighters responded to 205 Bowdoin St. around 3:45 a.m. where a one-story building is under construction.
The number of people injured and the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
“There are injuries to report, and BFD-FIU is investigating cause of the fire,’' the department tweeted.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
At approximately 3:45 in the morning Companies responded to a building fire at 205 Bowdion St. in Dorchester a single story commercial building under construction. There are injuries to report, and BFD-FIU is investigating cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/iTKclSIdRu— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 9, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.