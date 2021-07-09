fb-pixel Skip to main content

Injuries reported after fire at building under construction in Dorchester

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated July 9, 2021, 22 minutes ago

Injuries were reported Friday morning when a fire broke out in a commercial building under construction in Dorchester, according to the Boston Fire Department

Firefighters responded to 205 Bowdoin St. around 3:45 a.m. where a one-story building is under construction.

The number of people injured and the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

“There are injuries to report, and BFD-FIU is investigating cause of the fire,’' the department tweeted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Boston Globe video