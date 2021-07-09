Tropical Storm Elsa arrives in Massachusetts

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to arrive in Massachusetts today, bringing heavy rain, whipping wind, and even the risk of isolated tornados. Massachusetts residents are preparing for flooding and wind damage from the storm, which is expected to move into Massachusetts just after midnight Friday morning. Globe reporters are bringing you the latest.

Fog in Cambridge on Friday morning — 8:06 a.m.

By Christina Prignano, Globe staff

Fog covered view a of Boston on the Longfellow Bridge viewed from Cambridge. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Conditions were foggy and visibility low in the Boston area early Friday morning as residents braced for Tropical Storm Elsa’s heavy rain and wind to arrive. From Cambridge along the Charles River, the view of Boston was obscured.

Flood warnings in Rhode Island — 7:45 a.m.

By Brittany Bowker and Christina Prignano, Globe staff

Shortly before 6 a.m., forecasters warned of rising waters in the Pawtuxet River in Cranston, cresting up to 11 feet by Friday afternoon, a “moderate” flood stage level. The National Weather Service said streets and homes in the areas surrounding the river could be affected.

Elsa is expected to bring heavy rainfall to an area that has already seen several inches of precipitation over the last week.

Rainfall begins as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the East Coast — 2:00 a.m.

By Brittany Bowker, Globe staff

Signs of Tropical Storm Elsa could be seen early Friday morning as rain began to fall across the region.

The storm moved up the East Coast overnight, spurring tornado warnings in southern Delaware and and New Jersey, with reports of 70-plus mile per hour winds along the New Jersey coast. Forecasters said the system would “lift northeast” toward Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts between 7 and 11 a.m. Moderate rainfall was expected between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., with heavier precipitation predicted between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

By Globe staff

With severe weather in the forecast, here’s a look at what to expect, according to Boston-area meteorologists.

July 8, 2021

Tropical Storm Elsa expected to lash region with high winds, heavy rain — 9:50 p.m.

As Tropical Storm Elsa took aim at New England, communities on the South Shore and Cape Cod raced to keep ahead of the storm that forecasters say will bring high winds, flash flooding, rough surf, and several inches of rain to parts of Massachusetts.

Beaches were closed and residents were urged to take precautions as the powerful storm moved north along the East Coast from Florida, dumping buckets of rain, whipping up winds and roiling seas, and even spawning tornados in its wake.

Coastal communities preparing for high winds and rip currents from Tropical Storm Elsa — 4:24 p.m.

By Travis Andersen, Globe staff

With Tropical Storm Elsa expected to slam into Massachusetts late Thursday night, possibly bringing flooding and power outages in its wake, authorities in the state’s coastal communities earlier in the day urged residents to protect their homes and be safe in the water, with some beaches already announcing Friday closures.

On Nantucket early Thursday afternoon, Harbormaster Sheila Lucey’s office tweeted that swimmers at local beaches should stay safe and aware, with rip currents and swells already starting to increase before Elsa’s expected arrival.