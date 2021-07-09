Pakistan opens state-run school for transgender students

MULTAN, Pakistan — Pakistan opened its first government-run school for transgender students on Thursday in the central city of Multan, a provincial education minister said, promising to set up more such schools in the future.

The school, established by the educational department in Punjab province, where Multan is located, opened its doors on the first day of school with 18 students enrolled.

“We have provided them everything that is required” for their schooling, tweeted Murad Rass, Punjab’s education minister. He added hopes that the school will help transgender youth get better job opportunities later on in life.