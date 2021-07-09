Rain, winds pick up in Providence area as Tropical Storm Elsa reaches R.I.

“More than anything this is a really good reminder to everyone to be ready for hurricane season,” said Clara Decerbo, director of the Providence Emergency Management Agency. “Go over your family preparedness plans, and check in with work to make sure of their plans for hurricane season. Make sure you have your kit prepared for family, loved ones, and pets. This is a good reminder that even though we do not frequently get major storms, we are certainly in the hurricane zone.”

PROVIDENCE — The effects of Tropical Storm Elsa reached Rhode Island on Friday morning, with rain steadily falling over the Providence area and winds starting to pick up.

Decerbo said Thursday that the agency is expecting two to four inches of rainfall and about a 20 percent change of tropical-storm force winds that are over 39 miles per hour sustained. They were expecting 40 to 55 mile per hour winds beginning Friday morning and ending by the middle of Friday afternoon.

Elsewhere, the storm was being felt in South County and other parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the Army Corps of Engineers said that because no coastal flooding was anticipated, they do not expect to have to operate the Fox Point hurricane barrier in Providence.

National Grid said the storm’s gusting winds could damage trees and knock down power lines.

“As always, we’re monitoring the forecasts closely and we have more than 1,800 personnel in place across Rhode Island and Massachusetts to respond as quickly and safely as we can,” Michael McCallan, Vice President of New England Electric Operations, said Thursday.

National Grid was reporting outages Friday at 9 a.m., including 526 without power in Charlestown, R.I., and 612 outages in the Westerly/Hopkinton area.

