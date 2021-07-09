Rainfall begins as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the East Coast

Signs of Tropical Storm Elsa could be seen early Friday morning as rain began to fall across the region.
Forecasters said the system would “lift northeast” toward Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Moderate rainfall was expected between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., with heavier precipitation predicted between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
As of 5:20 a.m., there were more than 5,400 utility customers without power across the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The town of Windsor in western Massachusetts saw the most outages, according to the MEMPA data.
The storm moved up the East Coast overnight, spurring tornado warnings in southern Delaware and and New Jersey, with reports of 70-plus mile per hour winds along the New Jersey coast. Just before 5 a.m., the National Weather Service reported waterspouts off Toms River in New Jersey.
[4:40 am] #TropicalStormElsa spawning waterspouts just off the coast of Toms River, NJ. We will be watching this band as it lifts northeast toward the RI and south coast of MA between 7 am -11 am. #MAwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/hIexO7Zskk— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 9, 2021
420 AM Fri: Tropical Storm #Elsa moving off the New Jersey coast toward SE New England this morning. There have been some 70+ mph wind reports along the NJ coast. pic.twitter.com/rivL8WgwuZ— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 9, 2021
[Approximate #Elsa Rain Timing] Approximate timing regarding Elsa's rain threat:— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 9, 2021
🌧 overspreads SNE 4-6 am
⚠🌧Heaviest between 7am - 1pm, especially the I-84/I-290/I-495 & I-95 corridors. Possible street & flash flooding!
🌧 tapers off thru mid-aftn. pic.twitter.com/cULl49UKGi
The National Weather Service warned that heavy rainfall could lead to “considerable flash and urban flooding” along southern and coastal New England. Forecasters also said there is are isolated tornado threats along the coast, within 20 miles or so of the coastline, in southern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and Rhode Island.
Here are the 5 AM EDT Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Elsa, now racing northeastward toward eastern Long Island and Cape Cod. pic.twitter.com/riaU5HAEbE— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 9, 2021
Flash floods threats remain in effect in the Boston area as well as in Providence, with lingering threats on Cape Cod. Rainfall totals are expected to remain between 2 and 4 inches, but some areas in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island could see up to 6 inches.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
