Rainfall begins as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the East Coast

Signs of Tropical Storm Elsa could be seen early Friday morning as rain began to fall across the region.

Forecasters said the system would “lift northeast” toward Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Moderate rainfall was expected between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., with heavier precipitation predicted between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

As of 5:20 a.m., there were more than 5,400 utility customers without power across the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The town of Windsor in western Massachusetts saw the most outages, according to the MEMPA data.