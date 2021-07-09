fb-pixel Skip to main content

Rainfall begins as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the East Coast

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated July 9, 2021, 25 minutes ago
Clouds over Scituate Harbor before the coming of Tropical Storm Elsa.
Clouds over Scituate Harbor before the coming of Tropical Storm Elsa.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Signs of Tropical Storm Elsa could be seen early Friday morning as rain began to fall across the region.

Forecasters said the system would “lift northeast” toward Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Moderate rainfall was expected between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., with heavier precipitation predicted between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

As of 5:20 a.m., there were more than 5,400 utility customers without power across the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The town of Windsor in western Massachusetts saw the most outages, according to the MEMPA data.

The storm moved up the East Coast overnight, spurring tornado warnings in southern Delaware and and New Jersey, with reports of 70-plus mile per hour winds along the New Jersey coast. Just before 5 a.m., the National Weather Service reported waterspouts off Toms River in New Jersey.

The National Weather Service warned that heavy rainfall could lead to “considerable flash and urban flooding” along southern and coastal New England. Forecasters also said there is are isolated tornado threats along the coast, within 20 miles or so of the coastline, in southern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and Rhode Island.

Flash floods threats remain in effect in the Boston area as well as in Providence, with lingering threats on Cape Cod. Rainfall totals are expected to remain between 2 and 4 inches, but some areas in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island could see up to 6 inches.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

