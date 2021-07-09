Rhode Island Columbus statue vandalized

WESTERLY, R.I. — Two teenagers are being charged with vandalism and malicious damage to property after they allegedly vandalized a Christopher Columbus statue in Rhode Island.

This is one of many recent incidents regarding the vandalism of historical figures statues across the U.S., including a statue of Columbus in Boston that was beheaded and another Columbus statue in Richmond that was thrown into a lake last year. A Columbus statue in Providence was defaced with red paint in 2019, and later placed in storage to avoid additional vandalism.

Westerly Police said that the teens pelted the statue with eggs and defaced it with blue paint. There could be more charges filed on the teens depending on the final evaluation of the damage of the statue and how much it'll cost to fix it, The Westerly Sun reported.