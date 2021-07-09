Some Mass. communities already seeing flooding as Tropical Storm Elsa hits the region

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings through Friday afternoon for parts of central, eastern, and western Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island. The rest of the state was under a flood watch.

At about 9 a.m., the weather service estimated up to 1 inch of rain had already fallen as “bands of moderate to heavy rain” were passing through the “Providence to Worcester corridor and Worcester to Framingham Corridor, and surrounding communities.” Forecasters anticipated 1 to 3 inches of rain in the next few hours and warned of impending flash flooding.

Some communities in Massachusetts are already seeing several inches of water in streets as Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain to New England Friday morning.

Forecasters said the greatest risk for flooding was in the Boston to Providence corridor, where the heaviest rain was expected.

“Hilly terrain can make low lying poor drainage areas particularly dangerous in heavy rain,” the weather service warned.

This map shows the warnings in effect for Massachusetts and Rhode Island. National Weather Service

Kristie Smith of the National Weather Service Boston observed about 8 inches of flooding in Norwood, and the weather service said it anticipated conditions to worsen.

Shortly before 6 a.m., forecasters warned of rising waters in the Pawtuxet River in Cranston, cresting up to 11 feet by Friday afternoon, a “moderate” flood stage level. The National Weather Service said streets and homes in the areas surrounding the river could be affected.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is warning drivers not to go into flooded roadways as cars can be swept away, noting that during a flood, the speed of the water flowing can quickly change.

While interior parts of the state contended with flooding, forecasters anticipated winds to whip up particularly in parts of the south coast, Cape Cod, and the islands as Elsa moved up the Atlantic coast. The Cape and islands could see gusts up to 40 to 60 miles per hour, according to the weather service.

