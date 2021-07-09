State official who raised billing concerns about Eleanor Slater Hospital resigns

PROVIDENCE — The chief financial officer of the agency that runs Rhode Island’s troubled hospital has resigned, the state said.
Jennifer White, who had also led Eleanor Slater Hospital as interim CEO until April, resigned effective Saturday.
White had been placed on leave from her job as chief financial officer of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals in late June. Her last day is Saturday, the state said.
White was among those who raised issues about the state’s billing practices, and is now among those on their way out. Dr. Brian Daly, chief medical officer, also put in his resignation.
The state still hasn’t said why White had been placed on leave — she has been the target of criticism from unions — and White was not immediately available for comment.
Eleanor Slater Hospital has campuses in Cranston and Burrillville, caring for patients with a range of medical and psychiatric conditions. It has been the target of scrutiny, and the subject of a number of investigations, over patient care and billing practices.
