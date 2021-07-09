Three former Transit Police officers charged with pay fraud

Berg, Adamson, and Morris repeatedly left early or didn’t show up for shifts they were paid to work, according to the statement.

Former lieutenant Kenneth Berg and former sergeants Michael Adamson and Jason Morris are charged with larceny of more than $250 by a single scheme and are expected to be arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on July 20, the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

Three former MBTA Transit Police officers are accused of receiving a total of more than $14,000 in overtime and regular pay they didn’t earn, authorities said Friday.

Advertisement

Rollins said the men’s “dishonest and criminal behavior has potentially called into question all of the police work they have done.”

“Members of law enforcement are, and should be, held to a higher standard,” she said in the statement. “The integrity of the entire criminal legal system rests on the integrity of those who work within the system. When an officer of the law commits a criminal act, it strikes at the very heart of our criminal legal system.”

Rollins said the three would be added to her office’s Law Enforcement Automatic Discovery database of officers with records of misconduct and that her staff would work with defense attorneys “to expedite any reviews of arrests or other involvement these individuals were involved with.”

Transit Police began investigating Berg in 2015 after the department received an anonymous tip reporting that he had often been absent or left early during his shifts, prosecutors said.

GPS data from Berg’s police cruiser showed that he wasn’t working during portions of shifts on 26 occasions from June 2014 to June 2015. During that year, Berg missed all or part of 39 more overtime shifts he claimed to have worked, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Berg received more than $8,400 that he had not earned, prosecutors said. He resigned from the department in 2017.

Transit Police began investigating Morris after learning in December 2015 that he had departed early from a detail assignment overseeing the department’s motorcycle unit as it escorted a funeral procession, according to the statement.

Morris allegedly missed parts of 16 shifts between early October 2015 and Christmas Eve that year, sometimes skipping up to seven hours of an eight-hour shift, prosecutors said.

Morris missed as much as seven and a half hours of 16 overtime shifts and was paid more than $4,300 for time he didn’t work, according to the statement. He was fired for his alleged fraud.

Transit Police began investigating Adamson after they received a complaint about a department cruiser parked overnight in a residential section of Winthrop, prosecutors said. GPS data from Adamson’s cruiser and other evidence showed that he missed parts of shifts 15 times between late October 2017 and Valentine’s Day 2018, according to the statement.

Adamson was paid $1,228 for hours he didn’t work, prosecutors said. He resigned from the department in 2018.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.