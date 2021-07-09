The veto train is rolling along in Rhode Island

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and forget college athletes, some companies should be sponsoring those National Spelling Bee competitors. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Governor Dan McKee is getting used to his veto stamp.

Fresh off the completion of his General Assembly session leading the state, McKee has vetoed bills this week that shifted costs on renewable energy projects to ratepayers and sought to regulate short-term rental properties.

Legislative leaders are unhappy with the rental property veto, but it’s unclear if they’ll seek to override the veto or rework the bill during the special session in the fall.

So how do McKee’s vetoes compare to other recent governors? Here’s a year-by-year look at gubernatorial vetoes since 2011.

2019

Governor Gina Raimondo

Number of vetoes: 1

Notable: Raimondo’s only veto in 2019 blocked an auto-body shop bill that would have allowed for insurers that were found under Unfair Claims Settlement Practices Act to be liable for three times the amount of damages.

2018

Governor Gina RaimondoNumber of vetoes: 3Notable: One bill the governor vetoed would have criminalized the isolation of an elder or dependent adult.

2017

Governor Gina Raimondo

Number of vetoes: 2

Notable: Raimondo vetoed a union-backed continuous contracts bill, but she later signed a modified version of the bill into law. Several cities and towns are still suing the state over the bill.

2016

Governor Gina Raimondo

Number of vetoes: 5

Notable: One bill would have given grandparents the ability to petition the court to terminate parental rights.

2014

Governor Lincoln Chafee

Number of vetoes: 2

Notable: One of Chafee’s final vetoes was a bill that would have allowed constables to carry out body attachments for arrests.

2013

Governor Lincoln Chafee

Number of vetoes: 7

Notable: This was the year Chafee vetoed the “Choose Life” license plate bill.

2012

Governor Lincoln Chafee

Number of vetoes: 10

Notable: The General Assembly overrode Chafee’s veto of a Warwick sewer bill.

2011

Governor Lincoln Chafee

Number of vetoes: 2

Notable: The governor vetoed a Patient-Centered Medical Home Act.

Note: Governor Raimondo didn’t veto any bills in 2020 or 2015.

Under Republican Governor Don Carcieri, vetoes (and overrides) were far more common. During Carcieri’s final term in office from 2007 until 2011, he vetoed at least 105 bills, according to the General Assembly’s website.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Four medical professionals agreed that a Pawtucket police officer needed treatment and time to heal after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, but the police chief and the city say trauma is just part of the job. Read more.

⚓ An inspection of the Crook Point Bascule Bridge after a fire in late June revealed that it is structurally sound, and a transfer to the city to preserve it can move forward, the state Department of Transportation said Thursday. Read more.

⚓ Matthew Collins, the executive vice president and chief medical officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island, is going to Tokyo as the US Olympic Rowing Team’s doctor. Read more.

⚓ This beautiful cottage in Portsmouth is the Globe’s Home of the Week. It will only set you back about $1.4 million. Read more.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Providence Restaurant Week (pluralizing is polarizing) begins on Sunday, and runs through July 24. You can check out menus here.

⚓ The Wickford Art Festival begins on Saturday.

⚓ England plays Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday at 3 p.m., which gives most of a reason to pretend we like soccer.

