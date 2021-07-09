CDC issues new school guidance, with emphasis on full reopening

The agency also called on school districts to use local health data to guide decisions about when to tighten or relax prevention measures like mask wearing and physical distancing. Officials said they were confident this is the correct approach, even with the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, and the fact that children younger than 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance Friday urging schools to fully reopen in the fall, even if they cannot take all of the steps the agency recommends to curb the spread of the coronavirus — a major turn in a public health crisis in which childhood education has emerged as a political flashpoint.

The guidance is a sharp departure from the CDC’s past recommendations for schools, bluntly acknowledging that many students have suffered during long months of virtual learning and that a uniform approach is not useful when virus caseloads and vaccination rates vary so greatly from city to city and state to state.

The issue of school closures has been an extremely contentious and divisive topic since the outset of the pandemic, and advising school districts has been a fraught exercise for the CDC. Virtual learning has been burdensome not only for students but also their parents, many of whom had to stay home to provide child care, and reopening schools is an important step on the economy’s path to recovery.

“This is a big moment,” said Dr. Richard Besser, a former acting director of the CDC. “It’s also a recognition that there are real costs to keeping children at home, to keeping them out of school, that school is so important in terms of children’s socialization and development and it provides other supports as well” — including to working parents.

The new guidance continues to recommend that students be spaced at least 3 feet apart, but with a new caveat: If maintaining such spacing would prevent schools from fully reopening, they could rely on a combination of other strategies like indoor masking, testing, and enhanced ventilation. The guidance recommends masks for all unvaccinated students, teachers, or staff members.

It also strongly urges schools to promote vaccination, which it called “one of the most critical strategies to help schools safely resume full operations.” Studies suggest that vaccines remain effective against the Delta variant.

In previous recommendations, issued in March and reaffirmed in May, the agency said that all schools for students from kindergarten through 12th grade should continue to require masks through the end of the academic year. The agency also said that most students could be spaced 3 feet apart in classrooms — instead of 6 feet, which it had recommended earlier in the pandemic — as long as everyone was wearing a mask.

“We know that in-person learning is really important for school, for children, for their educational, social, and emotional well-being, and so we really want to get kids back in the classroom,” said Erin Sauber-Schatz, a captain in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps who helped lead the CDC task force that wrote the guidance.

The recommendations call on local officials to closely monitor the pandemic in their areas, and suggest that if districts want to remove prevention strategies in schools based on local conditions, they should remove one at a time, monitoring for any increases in COVID-19.

Sauber-Schatz said the guidance, which the CDC began drafting in May after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines for children ages 12 and older, had “really been written to be flexible.”

Reactions among experts were mixed.

Jennifer Nuzzo, a public health researcher at Johns Hopkins University, said that while leaving decisions on school safety protocols to local officials might sound good in theory, it could prove “paralyzing” by putting prevention strategies up for negotiation and debate.

Emily Oster, the Brown University economist and author of parenting books who waded last year into the contentious debate over school reopenings, using data to argue that children should return to school in person, said that she was generally pleased with the CDC’s framework, which she said gave districts a road map to reopen without being too prescriptive.

Though she had pushed for even more relaxed guidance — doing away with the 3-foot rule altogether, for example — she said the new recommendations gave districts important flexibility.

“This is, in some ways, the most positive I’ve been about their advice,” Oster said.

Though there are far fewer cases overall than during the winter peak, including in children, they have increasingly made up a greater proportion of cases as the pandemic has gone on and, recently, as more adults have been vaccinated.

Children have made up 14 percent of all cases to date, up from around 7 percent this time last year, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, though serious illness and death among them remain rare.

Around 2 percent or less of all coronavirus cases in children result in hospitalization, and even fewer — 0.03 percent of cases or less — result in death, according to the association’s research. Young children are also less likely to transmit the virus to others than are teens and adults.

Still, scientists are concerned about a mysterious inflammatory syndrome that can emerge in children several weeks after they contract the coronavirus, including in those who did not have COVID-19 symptoms at the time of their infection. Some children may also experience lingering, long-term symptoms after being infected, a condition often known as long COVID.