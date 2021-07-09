Photos and videos show New York pounded by heavy rain from Elsa

There were some snags on commuter rail lines Friday, with slight delays on the Harlem Line north of the city and service suspended on the Long Island Rail Road’s Oyster Bay Branch because of fallen trees. The storm struck a city already reeling from a deluge Thursday that flooded roads and at least one subway station.

Maximum sustained winds from the storm peaked near 50 mph (85 kph) as it moved past New York City and across the eastern tip of Long Island, the National Hurricane Center said in an 11 a.m. update.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with heavy rain and high winds Friday, toppling trees and hindering some rail service as it churned its way toward New England.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: A car drives through slight flooding on Furman Street in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn on July 09, 2021 in New York City. NYC is under a flash flood warning due to heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Elsa. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Despite videos showing flooding in some stations in the New York City subway system, “we actually weathered the storm quite well,” interim New York City Transit president Sarah Feinberg said in an email. Feinberg said the subway flooding lasted only a few minutes and caused only minor disruptions.

Up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain was possible in some areas Friday, enough to cause flash flooding. The hurricane center said a tornado or two was possible through early afternoon Friday over parts of Long Island and southeastern New England.

The strongest winds were expected to stay off the coast of New England. But the storm was expected to bring heavy rain – up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) on the Maine coast – before blowing into the Bay of Fundy and Canada late Friday.

Heavy rain had ended in New York City by mid-morning.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: Water floods Dikeman Street in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn on July 09, 2021 in New York City. NYC is under a flash flood warning due to heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Elsa. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Michael M. Santiago/Getty

The system was already blamed for one death in Florida on Wednesday. And Elsa also previously caused a damaging tornado in Georgia.

A tropical storm warning Friday morning stretched along parts of the East Coast from New Jersey to Massachusetts. Forecasters said Elsa was moving northeast at 31 mph (50 kph).

Hill reported from Albany, N.Y. Associated Press writer David Sharp in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.